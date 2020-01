The 26-year-old Traralgon man died at the scene, bringing up the state's 2020 road toll to 19.

A MAN has been killed in a truck accident after crashing east of Melbourne.

Police said a truck crashed into trees in the Yarra Ranges about 4.30pm on Thursday.

