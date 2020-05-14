Man arrested after drinking wine out of moving truck

Gabriel Moreno, 39, was arrested after he allegedly hopped on a wine truck and began drinking straight from the tank. (Picture: WMC 5)

HAVE you ever been this desperate for a drink?

Dash cam footage from American transport company Cherokee Freight Liners has captured the moment a man jumped on a truck carrying wine an began chugging booze directly from the tank.

The footage shows a man pull his car in front of a truck and the driver pulls over, believing the car driver is having mechanical issues.

But as the truck pulls back onto the highway, the car driver is seen jumping on the tanker.

Media reports say the man unscrewed the valve that sent wine pouring out of the tank.

Allegedly, he began guzzling as much as he could.

Metro News wrote the company said it lost enough wine to fill nearly 5000 bottles due to the incident.