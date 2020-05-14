Menu
Subscribe
Login
Gabriel Moreno, 39, was arrested after he allegedly hopped on a wine truck and began drinking straight from the tank. (Picture: WMC 5)
Gabriel Moreno, 39, was arrested after he allegedly hopped on a wine truck and began drinking straight from the tank. (Picture: WMC 5) Contributed
News

Man arrested after drinking wine out of moving truck

14th May 2020 1:23 PM

HAVE you ever been this desperate for a drink?

Dash cam footage from American transport company Cherokee Freight Liners has captured the moment a man jumped on a truck carrying wine an began chugging booze directly from the tank.

The footage shows a man pull his car in front of a truck and the driver pulls over, believing the car driver is having mechanical issues.

But as the truck pulls back onto the highway, the car driver is seen jumping on the tanker.

Media reports say the man unscrewed the valve that sent wine pouring out of the tank.

Allegedly, he began guzzling as much as he could.

Metro News wrote the company said it lost enough wine to fill nearly 5000 bottles due to the incident.

america truck wine
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Barton Highway fixes dragged into by-election stoush

        Barton Highway fixes dragged into by-election stoush

        News A notorious stretch of NSW highway becomes a hot topic in the race to polling day.

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible: ATA

        Behaviour of both drivers in this footage is irresponsible:...

        News THE Australian Trucking Association urged drivers to double down on safety, after...

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

        News A Queensland Government ban on licence testing under COVID-19 restrictions...

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        Payment Times Bill will hold businesses accountable

        News The Australian Trucking Association welcomed the Government’s move to disclose the...