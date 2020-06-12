Man and woman killed in smash with truck on Bruce Highway

Two people have died and a third was taken to hospital after a truck crash near Torbanlea.

Roads have reopened around the site of a Bruce Highway crash that killed two Maryborough residents last night.

Around 1.45am, a man and a woman were travelling south in a sedan that collided with a truck that was also headed south.

The man and the woman, both from Maryborough, died at the scene and the truck driver was not physically injured.

Media reports say driver inattention may have been a factor in the crash, with the male driver attempting to turn around or pull into a rest centre near the site.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a service station was about 300m from the crash site and police would investigate whether the driver was trying to turn there.

Investigations are continuing.