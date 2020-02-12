Majority of truckies compliant in first major blitz for 2020

Almost 700 trucks were inspected in the first major blitz of 2020 in New South Wales. PHOTO: Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police Force

THE outcome of the first massive truck blitz for 2020 was encouraging, but NSW Police chief inspector Phil Brooks said considering an increase in heavy truck fatal crashes, there was still more work to do.

"Given the number of trucks intercepted, the small number identified as having tampered speed limited, drug driving and defective is certainly an indicator that there is a greater level of safety and compliance on our roads," he told Big Rigs.

"However, that small amount of drivers and operators are prepared to take risks put themselves and other road users in great danger.

"Sadly, with 52 fatal truck crashes leading to 57 deaths in the last 12 months, it is an indicator that more needs to be done."

Just under 700 trucks were stopped in the blitz at Kankool Heavy Inspection Station on the New England Highway at Willow Tree on February 3 to 7.

BLITZ NUMBERS

688 trucks stopped; drivers breath tested with no positive results

150 drivers drug tested; 2 positive results

60 infringements issued for work diary, load restraints and for failing to enter Heavy Vehicle Checking Station

18 charges relating to work diary and fatigue offences drive; contrary to 24hr prohibition notice

12 engine control module downloads - 3 non-compliant (capable of 103km/h in all cases)

11 minor defects issued for brake, engine control module, number plates, oil leaks etc.

3 weight breach charges

1 suspended driver

Police noted a few cases - the worst being a 41-year-old driver from Edensor Park, who tested positive to cannabis and methamphetamine on February 5.

Police said a 24 hour prohibition notice was issued to the driver, who parked up at site.

However, at 7.30am the next day the police returned to discover the vehicle and the driver had left.

He was contacted and allegedly admitted to driving away, leading to an additional charge of drive contrary to prohibition notice pending.

Another case involved a 45-year-old B-double driver from Queensland, who was travelling from Newcastle to Emerald in Queensland, tested positive to cannabis.