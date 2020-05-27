Major players united in help for truckies mental health

SUPPORT FROM MAIN PLAYERS: Ron Finemore Transport has joined other industry leaders in helping to get the Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds foundation off the ground. Picture: Contributed

AFTER more than a year of planning and finetuning, Australian trucking is about to get its first industry-specific mental health and wellbeing foundation.

Known as Healthy Heads in Trucks and Sheds – originally initiated by Woolworths chief supply chain officer Paul Graham, who will serve as chair – the not-for-profit organisation officially launches in July with interim CEO Lachlan Benson at the wheel.

The “top end of town” — Woolworths, Coles, Linfox, Toll, Qube and Ron Finemore Transport — has provided the clout to get the project off the ground and will each have a member on the inaugural board.

Mr Benson and founding member Ben Newton, head of transport development for Woolworths Group Supply Chain, were quick to stress to Big Rigs that Healthy Heads is there for the benefit of everyone in the industry.

“We want to be very clear about the Healthy Heads mantra, which is that this is about the big companies being responsible for facilitating the involvement of all the small guys nationally to access the mental health and wellbeing resources of the new organisation,” said Mr Benson, the former chief executive of the Australian Logistics Council.

“This is an industry for industry solution to a problem that knows no borders.”

The session introducing the program in Perth last year was one of the most popular at Trucking Australia.

Mr Newton said there would be three key pillars and objectives to Healthy Heads — training, standards and wellness.

Essentially, that means more people trained in mental health at transport and logistics facilities, each operating under standard policies and regulations to de-stress the working environment for drivers, and helping truckies be healthier from a diet and mental health perspective.

Mr Newton said the last thing Healthy Heads wanted to do was recreate any of the work other organisations are already doing in this area.

“We will be partnering with well-established service providers to deliver mental health services to industry,” he said.

“Where we see the real value of this foundation is asking, ‘how do we create more of an ecosystem and a community, and start to channel a lot of that hard work, and really get to the people who might not otherwise be getting help’.”

Added Mr Benson: “There are some fantastic initiatives out there and if Healthy Heads can help elevate them and share their learnings, then it’s a fantastic opportunity.

Interim CEO Lachlan Benson

“We just have to make sure the left arm is talking to the right and that the mental health outputs of these projects are accessible to all operators.

“Clearly there is a huge problem and the stats speak for themselves across the sector, with one in five truck drivers who have suffered a mental health episode, and more than 13 per cent diagnosed with depression.

“All these factors are there, and we all realise there is a challenge, but what we need is an industry-led organisation such as Healthy Heads to come in and provide that national view to industry to elevate some of these great initiatives going on, so other people who really need them across industry can access and use them.”

In the current COVID-19 climate, Mr Benson said, Healthy Heads will launch online before moving to a national office with a small dedicated full-time team, operating with a mix of industry, government and research funding. A well-known patron for Healthy Heads will also be announced at the launch.