Major flood alert as deluge expected to cut highway
MAJOR flooding is occurring across southwest Queensland with parts of St George bracing for significant inundation tonight.
The town's local disaster management group does not expect an already flooded Balonne River to peak until Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.
It is expected to exceed 11.1 metres, which threatens to flood low-lying properties and cut the Balonne Hwy.
Falls in excess of 250mm was recorded in many parts of southwest Queensland across the weekend.
A truck driver was trapped for about two hours after the semi-trailer he was driving was swept away in raging floodwaters.
Emergency services arrived on scene at Barradeen, north of Charleville, about 10.15 and the man was freed just after midnight.
The Warrego, Carnarvon and Balonne Hwys are all cut in parts due to flooding.
SOUTHWEST ROAD CLOSURES
Warrego Hwy between Mitchell and Roma
Carnarvon Highway, St George
Balonne Highway, St George and Bollon
Roma Southern Road, Bungil (10km south of Roma)
Pei Road at Jackson
Bymount Road, Noorindoo
Jackson Wandoan Road at Wandoan
Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs
Jackson Wandoan Rd, Jackson North
Bollon Road, Womalilla
Middle Road, Womalilla
Fitzroy Development Road, Gwambegwine
Isla Delusion Road, Camboon
Kianga River Road, Kianga
Schwennesens Road, Glenmorgan