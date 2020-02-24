Menu
Subscribe
Login
The Warrego and Carnarvon Highways are among the major roads around the region which remain flooded. Picture: Supplied
The Warrego and Carnarvon Highways are among the major roads around the region which remain flooded. Picture: Supplied
News

Major flood alert as deluge expected to cut highway

24th Feb 2020 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:00 AM

MAJOR flooding is occurring across southwest Queensland with parts of St George bracing for significant inundation tonight.

The town's local disaster management group does not expect an already flooded Balonne River to peak until Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

It is expected to exceed 11.1 metres, which threatens to flood low-lying properties and cut the Balonne Hwy.

Falls in excess of 250mm was recorded in many parts of southwest Queensland across the weekend.

A truck driver was trapped for about two hours after the semi-trailer he was driving was swept away in raging floodwaters.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Barradeen, north of Charleville, about 10.15 and the man was freed just after midnight.

The Warrego, Carnarvon and Balonne Hwys are all cut in parts due to flooding.

SOUTHWEST ROAD CLOSURES

Warrego Hwy between Mitchell and Roma

Carnarvon Highway, St George

Balonne Highway, St George and Bollon

Roma Southern Road, Bungil (10km south of Roma)

Pei Road at Jackson

Bymount Road, Noorindoo

Jackson Wandoan Road at Wandoan

Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs

Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs

Jackson Wandoan Rd, Jackson North

Bollon Road, Womalilla

Middle Road, Womalilla

Fitzroy Development Road, Gwambegwine

Isla Delusion Road, Camboon

Kianga River Road, Kianga

Schwennesens Road, Glenmorgan

flood highway rain st george
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truck driver jailed for 'dangerous' move on busy highway

        Truck driver jailed for 'dangerous' move on busy highway

        News A truck driver has copped six months in prison after driving the wrong way down a highway exit and turning into oncoming traffic.

        • 24th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
        COR case adjourned until June

        COR case adjourned until June

        News THE National Heavy Vehicle Regulator’s first prosecution under the new Chain of...

        Calls to protect food delivery drivers from coronavirus

        Calls to protect food delivery drivers from coronavirus

        News QUEENSLAND Trucking Association boss Gary Mahon has shared some tips for delivery...

        Baker Group celebrates with two limited edition Macks

        Baker Group celebrates with two limited edition Macks

        News Baker Group celebrate 40 years with not just one, but two 100 Years Limited Edition...