Major flood alert as deluge expected to cut highway

The Warrego and Carnarvon Highways are among the major roads around the region which remain flooded. Picture: Supplied

MAJOR flooding is occurring across southwest Queensland with parts of St George bracing for significant inundation tonight.

The town's local disaster management group does not expect an already flooded Balonne River to peak until Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

It is expected to exceed 11.1 metres, which threatens to flood low-lying properties and cut the Balonne Hwy.

Falls in excess of 250mm was recorded in many parts of southwest Queensland across the weekend.

A truck driver was trapped for about two hours after the semi-trailer he was driving was swept away in raging floodwaters.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Barradeen, north of Charleville, about 10.15 and the man was freed just after midnight.

The Warrego, Carnarvon and Balonne Hwys are all cut in parts due to flooding.

SOUTHWEST ROAD CLOSURES

Warrego Hwy between Mitchell and Roma

Carnarvon Highway, St George

Balonne Highway, St George and Bollon

Roma Southern Road, Bungil (10km south of Roma)

Pei Road at Jackson

Bymount Road, Noorindoo

Jackson Wandoan Road at Wandoan

Roma Taroom Road, Durham Downs

Jackson Wandoan Rd, Jackson North

Bollon Road, Womalilla

Middle Road, Womalilla

Fitzroy Development Road, Gwambegwine

Isla Delusion Road, Camboon

Kianga River Road, Kianga

Schwennesens Road, Glenmorgan