‘MackV-8’ still barks at 33 years

The ‘MACKV-8’ number plate succinctly sums up what is under the bonnet of Wayne Smith’s 33-year old Super-Liner, and with the air-starter turning over the E9 motor, the growl coming out of the exhaust confirms that there is still plenty of bark in this bulldog.

Wayne, of Eden Park in Victoria has owned the big banger for fifteen years and recently took a trip up to northeast Victoria, donating his truck as part of the Timboon Lions Club run with hay and stockfeed to the fire-affected areas, having previously played a critical role in the firefighting effort across a large part of Australia hauling retardant for firefighting aircraft.

“I had just done a load of retardant to Adelaide for PhosChek, I have worked for them for years and got tied up with it this year, running Melbourne-Thurgoona-Adelaide. Tony (Sheppard, fellow hay-run participant) rang me up and said, ‘we are going up to Corryong in a couple of weeks on a hay run,’ and I thought ‘that will do me’!” he explained.

Wayne Smith with his pride and joy.

Tony has indeed covered quite a few fire emergencies across a large part of the country over the years, having also worked out of air bases at Khancoban and Cooma in past fire seasons – as he detailed one trip, “We had to get from Narrabri to Cooma in a hurry and I took a B-double up over the Talbingo Mountain … it was a cabover Aerodyne and I was kissing the walls both sides of the road going up but we did the job,” he said.

The 1987-model Superliner is one of a number of the Bulldog breed Wayne owns which also includes 2 B-Models, a Flintstone, and R-Model and a Value-Liner and is occasionally let off the leash for trips such as the run to Corryong. “I bought it 15 years ago and had a bit of a play with it three years ago and blinged her up a bit without going over the top. It’s all original, I would hate to think what is on the clock but other than servicing it I haven’t touched it over that time,” he said. The E9 is the earlier version of the V8 motor, punching out 440 horsepower and Wayne reckoned it is a stellar performer, “I think the 440 is a better motor than the later E9’s at 500, my Value-Liner has a 500 in it and this one will go around it like it is stopped.”

The Big Super-Liner rolls into Corryong with its load of fire-relief hay.

Along with the fire-retardant work, Wayne’s trucks work out of Epping in the northern suburbs of Melbourne hauling machinery and plant on building and infrastructure projects with the occasional trip further afield, “I will go away if the money is right but something like this (hay run) is a different ballgame. It circles around and a lot of people don’t understand that-one day I might be in the same boat,” he said.

For the most part the Super-Liner is semi-retired with the other trucks in the fleet which include two Kenworths doing the bulk of the heavy lifting, “I don’t work it every day … it’s my pride and joy so I just get it out for a few trips like this because it’s just grouse to drive,” he said. From the overnight stop in Wangaratta he was looking forward to pointing the big bonnet up the Hume and then tackling the terrain through Tallangatta to Corryong and opening up the big V8 in the hills. “it will be good to give it a good run – I love it like there’s no tomorrow – they just don’t make trucks like this anymore. If they can’t see me coming, then they will hear me!” he concluded with a grin.