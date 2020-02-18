Mack’s new lease on life

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Premier Truck Painters restored this Mack for WA business belonging to Nathan Penn.

NATHAN Penn’s Mack Titan had long been a great truck for his Western Australian transport business, but thanks to a “bloody good” restoration, the truck is now in tip-top shape and is back to doing what it does best.

The truck was bought new in 2006, but after more than 10 years on the job carting cattle, heavy haulage, general freight and float work in the Goldfields of Kalgoorlie, it was on its last legs.

So, it was either buy a new truck, or get this one back to working condition.

Nathan chose the later of course, the Mack was reliable, and turned to Premier Truck Painters in Mundaring in WA for the full rebuild.

They certainly didn’t disappoint, he said.

“They did a bloody good job and now we’ll get another 10 to 12 years out of it,” he said.

John Naismith took the lead on the restoration with brother and co-owner Brandon, their little brother Hayden and Dylan, their apprentice.

It was a big job, but worthwhile in the end.

While the truck still has the original dif box, the same motor and same cab, John said piece by piece they stripped every nut and bolt off the truck, made lists of what needed replacing, finding broken parts and rust in all the usual places.

“Everything was either replaced or repaired, from nuts and bolts, wireing harness, air lines and rubbers etc,” he said.

He said they worked with Paul Munro Munros Heavy Duty Electricial for the full re-wire, Rob from RNA Fabrication for the drive guard setup fabrication, Brad from kerro Blast mobile sandblasting, Brad and Con from Pirtek Midland for the hose/air line, Graham of Nacarrow Signs for the lines and scrolls, Paul from Drive Shaft Australia for the new tail shafts, Mitch from West Coat powder coaters, Rob from Traditional Motor Trimmers for the new floor mat and Darryl from DB Mechanical.

He said the truck was also painted in high quality Imron Fleet-line paint by AXALTA.

He said the best part of a job like this was seeing the finished product - and she certainly was a beauty.

Nathan said he couldn’t talk more highly of Premier Truck Painters’ work.

“At the end of the day we could have just bought a new truck but we know the gear and we’v got 24 of them, they’re a real head turner. Now we’ll get another 10 to 12 years out of it.”

As for who gets to drive the newly kitted out truck? Well, Penns Cartage has a “one truck, one driver” policy so Jeff Norrie is the lucky truckie.

Nathan said the truck had had a few different drivers during its lifetime, but it and Jeff made a great team.

“It’s probably a little bit too fancy for him now,” he said.

“He’s got to polish it and look after it now.”

Nathan said the family business in the Goldfields was going well.

He said his parents still ran the outfit, but were phasing themselves out leaving himself at the Perth depo, his brother Jason who ran the Kalgorlie depot and their sister who ran the finances, to look after it.

He said the business was originally Williams and Penn and was taken over by his father and his uncle, who started out with a contract carting timber to Perth and did station runs for Australia Post and grew from there.

Nathan said the team was impressed with the work done on the truck that they were planning on having their Kenworth 950 restored in the near future.