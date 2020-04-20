Menu
Mack trucks recalled due to loss of electrical power

20th Apr 2020 11:15 AM

VOLVO Group Australia is recalling more than 1300 vehicles due to a loss of electric power.

The affected models are Mack trucks - the CSM Metro-liner (model years 2009-2019), the CMM Granite, CMH Trident, CLX Super-liner (model years 2008-2019 and the CXX Titan (model years  2008-2016).

The product recall for 1353 vehicles stated they may "shut down without warning while the vehicle is in operation, due to a loss of electrical power".

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said the loss of electrical power would cause the truck to shut down completely and may increase the risk of an accident.

"This could result in serious injury to vehicle occupants and other road users."

Affected owners will be contacted by email and advised to contact their nearest VGA repairing dealer to arrange for an inspection and repair if required.

Concerned owners can contact 07 3718 3500 or email vga.warranty@volvo.com.

View the list of VINS here.

