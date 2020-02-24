Mack Trucks new boss revealed

Volvo Group Australia announced the appointment of Gary Bone as Vice President Sales Mack Trucks Australia, New Zealand and Oceania markets.

VOLVO Group Australia’s new Vice President Sales Mack Trucks Australia, New Zealand and Oceania is Gary Bone, the manufacturing giant announced today.

Mr Bone, who until the end of 2019 was the Chief Executive Officer of Chesterfield Australia, will succeed Dean Bestwick as the head of one of the most iconic brands in the Australian transport industry when he starts on Monday, March 2.

Mr Bestwick has gained an internal promotion and will begin his new role as Regional Vice President Northeast Region for Mack Trucks in North America in April, 2020.

Mr Bone will be returning to a company and brand he knows well, having spent 16 years from 1997 with Mack Trucks and Volvo Group Australia.

Mr Bone worked in multiple positions in the Group, including two years in the USA for Mack, before assuming the position of Senior Vice President Mack Trucks Australia from 2005 to 2008.

Mr Bone’s last position with Volvo Group Australia was as Vice President Volvo Trucks Australia, from 2009 to 2013.

In this time, he was responsible for sales and brand management for the Swedish brand in the Oceania region in a time in which a new range of models was introduced to the market.

Mr Bone’s tenure was an incredibly successful one, with growth in market share, customer satisfaction and employee satisfaction recorded throughout.

“I am incredibly excited by the return of Gary Bone to Mack Trucks Australia,” said Volvo Group Australia President and chief executive officer Martin Merrick.

“Gary has a great history with Mack and Volvo and I am convinced he is the right man to lead Mack forward in 2020 and beyond,” he said.

“His work with us in the past and his recent successes speak for themselves.”

Mr Bone has a passion for customer success and has worked hard to deliver on increased customer satisfaction in past roles.

This is a perfect match as Volvo Group Australia drives to deliver a premium customer experience within all their brands.