M7 delays after truck rolls spilling beer

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Picture: Dean Asher

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Picture: Dean Asher

INVESTIGATIONS are underway after a heavy vehicle rollover has closed the M7 northbound at Cecil Hills this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Motorway, between Elizabeth Drive and Cowpasture Road, about 2.30am, after a semi-trailer, loaded with beer, crashed and rolled.

The driver suffered a head injury and has been taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

The M7 is closed northbound and northbound motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Daily Telegraph

Motorists already in the area and travelling towards the city are being diverted onto Cowpasture Road.

The Transport Management Centre advises that motorists should allow extra time and expect delays.

Emergency services and motorway crews are working to clear the scene; however, due to the nature of the crash, the motorway is expected to be closed northbound for some time.

All southbound lanes are open, but there is a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place.