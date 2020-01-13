'I saw my death today': Driver recalls moment that closed M1

The driver of a vehicle involved in a horror multi-vehicle crash that closed the M1 for most of Saturday says he "saw his death" as the incident unfolded.

Emergency services have reopened the M1 northbound lanes after the crash involving a fuel tanker on Saturday morning, however southbound lanes remained closed at 11:30pm.

Emergency crews remained at the scene of the crash after police declared an emergency situation.

Emergency crews remain at the scene of a petrol tanker rollover at Helensvale. Picture: Taryn Davis

Jessie Reimers, a passenger in a white ute involved in the crash, took to social media to share details about "the most terrifying car accident I've ever been in".

The woman posted a Facebook status with two images from the incident and said it had left her "shaking" with "intense shock".

"I was a passenger in the white ute. Danny was driving," Ms Reimers wrote.

"The cars in front stopped very suddenly and Danny brakes hard and didn't hit the car in front but the old s--tty brakes locked up and the car swerved into the lane next to us where there happened to be a massive fuel tanker,"

"The fuel tanker was going about 80/90k ripped off the front of the Ute and I was certain we were 100% going to die but we kept spinning and then the fuel tanker tipped over and spilled fuel everywhere".

In a separate Facebook post, the driver of the white ute wrote "I saw my death today".

"I appreciate all the love & reaching out. I saw my death today. Watched a fuel tanker rip the front of my ute off. Not dead. Don't know how. Thank you thank you thank you," Danny Redbard wrote.

Police have declared an emergency situation following a fuel tanker rollover on the M1 at Helensvale. Image: supplied

The Pacific Motorway was closed in both directions between the Gold Coast Highway (exit 62) and Smith Street (exit 66) following the crash, which occurred about 11.50am.

The incident also threw Magic Millions day on the Gold Coast into chaos.

TransLink urged public transit users to remain patient, as all buses travelling along the M1 between Helensvale south and Smith street exits were expected to be more than one hour and 15 minutes late from the heavy traffic congestion

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said critical care and high acuity response unit paramedics treated five people who were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, including a 21-year-old woman who was covered in fuel.

Buses travelling both directions on the M1 between Helensvale South and Smith Street are facing delays of up to 45 minutes as congestion continues following the significant crash on the M1 earlier today. #QldTraffic pic.twitter.com/EoBRpRqzYl — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) 11 January 2020

The woman was rushed to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have declared an emergency situation following a fuel tanker rollover on the M1 at Helensvale.

The driver of the tanker, a 25-year-old man, had no reported injuries, while two other men in their 20s were also uninjured.

A female in her 20s suffered a knock to her head but was in a stable condition.

The petrol tanker closed all lanes of the M1 for several hours on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Southbound traffic was diverted on Gold Coast Hwy at Helensvale (exit 62), however drivers were urged to take an earlier exit if possible, and authorities warn southbound lanes could remain closed "for hours".

One motorist reported it took two hours to travel from Eight Mile Plains to Helensvale.

Google Maps screen shot taken at 2.50pm showing traffic backing up on multiple roads across the region following the crash at Helensvale.