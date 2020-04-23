Luke: I just love it to death

LUKE Coburn doesn’t remember exactly when he got the trucking bug, but the 24-year-old said there was nothing he ever wanted to do more.

“Once I heard the roar of a truck, that was it,” he said.

It seems trucking was in the young Adelaide driver’s blood – father, his uncle and his grandfather all enjoyed successful careers in the industry.

Luke grew up around all of his family’s trucks and would keep his father company on long trips around Australia when he was on school holidays.

When he was old enough, it was his turn to start his own career, so he started from the bottom.

“I first got my car licence, then my MR and then my HC. I wanted to learn from the bottom and didn’t want to get thrown in the deep end,” he said.

Now he drives a Western Star 48SX 2006 model for a company called United Freecast.

He does local work mostly, sometimes the odd regional job here and there, delivering a variety of items.

His long-term goal, he said, is to get his MC licence and do some fly-in, fly-out work.

“My uncle is in Port Headland and he said if I can go get my MC I can go up there,” he said.

He said he wanted to keep challenging himself and continue to learn more about the industry.

“It’s got its flaws, don’t get me wrong, it’s got it’s problems, but if you look at any industry you’ll have problems,” he said.

“The industry is a rough one, and you’re gonna meet people you will or won’t like and that’s just a part of the job. As long as you do your job and go home, stick to your guns, no one bats an eye at you.”

Luke said he loved the freedom and independence that came with being a truck driver.

“I look at is like I get to drive by myself, I like the fact that you drive a big rig and you’re the King of the road, I just love it to death.”

Luke said if he could give any other prospective young truckie some advice, it was to “get into it as soon as possible” and to learn the “hard yards”.