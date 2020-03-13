Lucky truckie wins two cars after helping at a crash

RAFFLE WIN: Matthew Southam and his wife Rungwarin Amna won two cars in the Play For Purpose raffle while supporting RACQ LifeFlight Rescue.

A TOOWOOMBA truck driver has experienced the effects of good karma, winning two cars after helping at the scene of a devastating accident.

Matthew Southam was driving home last year when he witnessed two car accidents at the intersection of Gatton-Helidon and Gatton-Clifton Road.

He rushed to the aid of a pregnant Gatton woman who had had her legs crushed as she opened her car door to offer help.

"I saw LifeFlight come and land, and it always stuck in my mind," Mr Southam said.

Inspired by the organisation's actions, Mr Southam decided to enter the Play For Purpose not-for-profit charity and sports raffle.

As the raffle's second place prize winner, Mr Southam and his wife Rungwarin Amna received two Volkswagen Polos valued at $50,000.

