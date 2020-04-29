Lu Lu steps up to help feed our truckies

WITH plans to sell her scrumptious foods at markets, Lucinda Woolcock’s hopes were dashed when the coronavirus outbreak occurred.

She was able to go to one market before she had to shut up shop, with her van parked up in her garage, ready to collect dust.

But when she heard about the troubles Australia’s truck drivers were having trying to get a good feed on the road, she knew exactly what she needed to do.

So, now she’s set up in Holbrook in New South Wales not far from the Hume Highway and cooking for the guys and gals who are keeping Australia moving.

“I’ve got a few friends who are truckies here in town and they were just saying how they were struggling to get food,” she said.

“The van was just sitting there so I thought I’d give it a whirl and feed these guys.”

So far, truckies are happy, she said.

“They’ve been happy to have found me and I’m getting good feedback, they’re all saying the food is delicious.”

While Lucinda has a passion for cooking and wants to make it a full-time gig, she’s also working as an individual support workers for a few shifts a week.

Lu Lu’s Food Van is open Monday to Friday from 6pm through to 10pm or 11pm.

As well as the deep fried favourites and burgers etc, she’s also got bangers nd mash, rissoles and a beef stew for purchase.

Meal deals (with a drink and a piece of cake) start at about $12.