A truckie has been praised after performing a citizen's arrest.
News

Logan truckie a hero after citizen's arrest

Staff writers
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM

BIG Rigs social media followers have labelled a Queensland truck driver a "top bloke" after he performed a citizen's arrest.

The driver, known only as Mr T, appeared on Channel 9's The Today Show after stopping two alleged burglars attempting to leave a pharmacy.

The Logan-based Mr T said he was delivering some magazines to Coles when he discovered the men in the middle of a robbery in Yarrabilla.

He managed to tackle one of the offenders and his fatherly instincts kicked in, with him offering some life advice: "I was like 'mate, I have a 15-year-old son, why are you hanging out with these drop kicks?' They are not good for you. Like you've got a whole life ahead of you bud."

Logan Village Yarrabilla Station Sergeant Nathan booth praised Mr T's "brave" act.

He said thanks to Mr T's "courageous effort" and the quick response from local officers, the four alleged offenders were arrested.

Doug Harris congratulated Mr T: "Good on ya mate, [there] should be more of it. Well done".

Mandy Daly said it was the "funniest interview" they'd seen on the morning show and Stanley Starkey called him a "top bloke".

