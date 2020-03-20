Loan payments reprieve for operators impacted by virus

RESCUE PACKAGE: The banks have given operators a lifeline today but the ATA wants more to help them stay on the road.

THE transport industry has been thrown a financial lifeline today with the announcement that banks will defer loan repayments for small businesses affected by the coronavirus for six months.

This Assistance Package will apply to more than $100bn of existing small business loans and depending on customer take up, could put as much as $8 billion back into pockets, said Australian Banking Association CEO Anna Bligh.

The Australian Trucking Association (ATA) was understandably rapt with the news.

ATA Chair Geoff Crouch said that trucking was an industry of small businesses.

“52,000 of Australia’s 53,200 trucking businesses have fewer than 20 employees. Of these, 28,900 are owner-drivers,” Mr Crouch said.

“Many of these businesses will need financial help in the months to come. The banks have stepped up today with a very positive and welcome decision.”

The ATA today released its proposal for additional Australian Government support for the trucking industry.

The proposal includes a 12 month government guarantee for small/medium business equipment loan repayments, on top of the banks’ announcement.

“Owner drivers do not employ staff, so they are not eligible for assistance under the Boosting Cashflow for Employers measure, which the Government announced last week,” Mr Crouch said.

“But they are not employees either, so they have no access to paid sick leave.

“Our submission recommends that owner drivers and other non-employing businesses should be eligible for financial assistance in the Government’s next economic package, including an equivalent of paid sick leave,” he said.

Mr Crouch said ATA members had consistently identified payroll tax as one of the key financial impediments they will face in the coming months.

“Although the ATA recognises that payroll taxes are the responsibility of the states, governments should unite, through the National Cabinet, to provide businesses with consistent and generous payroll tax exemptions to maintain employment,” he said.

“ATA member associations in each state are ready to provide input to state governments on the additional payroll tax exemptions that industry will require.”

The submission also recommends: an increase in the instant asset write-off threshold to $450,000 for Australian-made equipment, and the extension of the delivery timeframe to 31 December 2020; a 12 month guarantee for small/medium business equipment loan repayments, on top of the banks’ announcement today that they will defer loan repayments for affected small businesses by six months; and setting the road user charge on fuel to zero for the June quarter 2020 and deferring the 1 July 2020 increase in the road user and registration charges for a year.