Liz Martin and Hall of Fame supporters gagged by injunction

GAG ORDER: Former National Road Transport Hall of Fame chief executive Liz Martin has been issued with an interim injunction. Picture: ANDREA JOHNSTON

THE District Court of South Australia has stepped in to stop Liz Martin and her cohorts from making any further negative online comments about the new management at the National Road Transport Hall of Fame in Alice Springs.

In a media statement issued today, Rosey Batt, the statutory manager of the hall's governing body, the Road Transport Historical Society, said the court made an interim injunction restraining its former boss, or her agents, from publishing any further defamatory statements.

"Recently, Liz Martin, the former CEO of the Road Transport Historical Society Inc published on Facebook and in emails, statements which the society and I regard as defamatory," wrote Ms Batt.

"The society and I requested Liz Martin to agree that no further similar statements would be made and to delete the Facebook posts.

"Regrettably, Liz Martin refused to do that and has made further statements which the society and I also regarded as defamatory."

Ms Batt, the principle lawyer at Adelaide based law firm Rosey Batt & Associates, said the legal action was brought because the statements made by Liz Martin are "both wrong and harmful".

The society celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and has a special 2020 ReUnion planned for August.

"The society and I want to focus our attention on that event and to encourage our members and the wider community to support the event and the society.

"The action in Court has been brought to protect the society and its members and to prevent the ReUnion 2020 event from being tarnished."

New Hall of Fame general manager Lester Hamilton told Big Rigs today that there was only one argument being heard at present and it was all coming from Liz Martin supporters.

"I ask for everyone to be patient and let it be played out with the work Rosey Batt is doing," he said.

"As GM, I'm really happy with the way the NT Government is handling everything. I know they've copped criticism but from where I"m sitting the process [to ensure compliance] they're taking is the correct one."

Ms Martin quickly resigned from her long-term role last July when the NT Government stepped in to appoint Ms Batt as the statutory manager.

In a written statement, the NT's acting director-general of licensing Sally Ozolins said she found that the association under Ms Martin's management had not functioned in accordance with the Associations Act 2003 or its Constitution and had not complied with various requirements set out in the Act.