Livestock carriers enlighten NHVR on major issues

THE Australian Livestock and Rural Transporters' Association has lodged a comprehensive submission to the NHVR Issues Paper on Improving Awareness and Practices in the Livestock Supply Chain.

The final report included 27 recommendations relating to the operation of chain of responsibility, livestock loading schemes, critical steps for compliant loading and education and awareness.

ALRTA President Stephen Marley said that the review is an opportunity to improve the regulator's understanding of the livestock supply chain and to highlight problems associated with regulatory inconsistencies across HVNL jurisdictions.

"Livestock transport is like no other task in the road freight sector. Operators and drivers are simultaneously required to adhere to animal welfare laws and road transport laws," said Mr Marley.

"The legislated Land Transport Standards mandate that livestock is loaded at specified densities. It is detrimental to animal welfare to overload or underload.

"Commercial livestock crates are regulated under Australian Design Rules, HVNL regulations and the rules of state livestock loading schemes. Crate dimensions are limited to 12.5m length, 4.6m height and 2.5m width.

"It is normal practice to fully load livestock crates in accordance with the Land Transport Standards. This will produce a compliant outcome under the rules of livestock loading schemes in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania.

"However, livestock loading scheme rules are substantially different in NSW. Operators who fully comply with the loading densities specified in the Land Transport Standards may not comply with NSW mass limits because of natural variations between individual animals and inaccurate or absent mass disclosures by consignors."

Mr Marley pointed out that this stark regulatory inconsistency means that the same combination, loaded the same way, can be entirely compliant in all HVNL jurisdictions except NSW.

"One of the primary mandates of the HVNL and NHVR is to achieve regulatory consistency. "Given there is no evidence to suggest safety or infrastructure outcomes for livestock vehicles differ across HVNL jurisdictions, it should be a key priority for the NHVR to bring the NSW livestock loading scheme into line with all other HVNL jurisdictions.

"At the very least, the 0.5t tri-axle tolerance should be immediately increased to 1.0t in line with the tolerance now available for other vehicles," he said.