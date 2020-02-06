Liquidator reveals extent of trucking business collapse

Toowoomba company Yabba Refrigerated Transport Pty Ltd has collapsed. PHOTO: Big Rigs file shot

A TOOWOOMBA refrigerated transport company has collapsed owing approximately $1 million, according to the liquidator.

Yabba Refrigerated Transport Pty Ltd operated from 225 Russell St, Newtown, according to documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, writes the Toowoomba Chronicle.

ASIC records show the company was registered on January 30, 2019, with John Joseph Hefferan as director.

WTC Advisory's Andrew Weatherley was appointed liquidator of the company on January 22.

Mr Weatherley said he had begun preliminary investigations into the company's affairs.

"At this point I can advise there are circa 43 unsecured creditors including employees who are owed approximately $450-$500,000," he said.

