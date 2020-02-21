Menu
Subscribe
Login
The Hay run was supported by a number of Western Victorian truck operators
The Hay run was supported by a number of Western Victorian truck operators
News

Lions roar for Corryong

David Vile
21st Feb 2020 4:00 PM

IT'S JUST on 650 kilometres from Timboon, in southwest Victoria to Corryong in the state's Upper Murray region, but the distance proved no barrier to the Timboon Lions Club, who recently undertook a hay run providing much needed stock fodder for farmers devastated by the widespread fires which swept through the area in late December.

Eighty four trucks made the journey with over 3500 bales of donated hay transported for free, with the journey carried out across two days via an overnight stop in Wangaratta.

A more detailed report will feature in Issue 5 of Big Rigs.

SEE THE GALLERY HERE

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truckie to ride remote for cancer

        Truckie to ride remote for cancer

        News HE NEARLY died in the middle of the remote Australia, but truckie Brett “Slippery” Johnstone is gearing up to attempt a massive ride through our country’s desert once...

        Ute driver whose actions closed highway appears in court

        Ute driver whose actions closed highway appears in court

        News THE man charged with causing a crash that closed the M1 for 13 hours has appeared...

        NSW cops investigate fleet involved in last week’s fatality

        NSW cops investigate fleet involved in last week’s fatality

        News NEW South Wales Police have conducted a two-day heavy vehicle compliance operation...

        Wage theft warning must go to top of transport chain

        Wage theft warning must go to top of transport chain

        News Porter must extend wage theft warning to top of the supply chain