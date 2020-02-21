Lions roar for Corryong

The Hay run was supported by a number of Western Victorian truck operators

IT'S JUST on 650 kilometres from Timboon, in southwest Victoria to Corryong in the state's Upper Murray region, but the distance proved no barrier to the Timboon Lions Club, who recently undertook a hay run providing much needed stock fodder for farmers devastated by the widespread fires which swept through the area in late December.

Eighty four trucks made the journey with over 3500 bales of donated hay transported for free, with the journey carried out across two days via an overnight stop in Wangaratta.

