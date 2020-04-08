Linfox records 20 per cent surge during pandemic

TWO of Australia’s leading transport companies, Linfox Logistics and Aurizon, are working hard to ensure the continued safe delivery of food and other essential goods for regional Queenslanders and thousands of other Australians as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

Linfox and Aurizon have added additional road and rail services, lifting the number of weekly intermodal services by more than 20 per cent to meet surging consumer demand.

Aurizon locomotives transport Linfox rail containers to key rail hubs in Central and North Queensland, including Cairns, Innisfail, Townsville, Bowen, Mackay, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald, Alpha, Barcaldine, Longreach and Winton.

The increased northbound rail services out of Brisbane transport essential items such as food, groceries and beverages. Linfox then delivers the freight to scores of locations across regional Queensland.

Return southbound rail services transport fresh produce to markets and distribution centres for consumers across the country. Each train carries the equivalent of 80 B-double truckloads of freight.

“Collectively, we have mobilised a significant number of additional truck and train services to ensure essential items flow through to regional Queenslanders,” said Linfox Logistics chief executive officer for Australia and New Zealand Mark Mazurek.

“Everything from groceries, to cleaning and personal care products, to fresh produce from Far North Queensland farms are delivered via these critical networks,” he said.

“There has been a fantastic response from both Linfox and Aurizon employees. They are showing extraordinary community spirit, responding delivering essential goods safely and efficiently.”

Linfox and Aurizon continue to remain focused on the health, safety and wellbeing of employees and the community.

“This applies not only in their everyday roles in the transport and logistics business but also in practising safe distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and high levels of workplace hygiene,” said Aurizon’s Group Executive Bulk, Clay McDonald.

“Together, we are pleased that our supply chain is delivering such an important service to the community during a very testing time for customers and communities across Queensland,” said Clay.

The increased Linfox and Aurizon collaboration comes as the two companies celebrate one year since Linfox’s successful acquisition of Aurizon’s Queensland Intermodal Business, incorporating the transfer of employees, freight forwarding, pick-up and delivery assets as well as rail wagons to Linfox.

The acquisition expanded the reach of Linfox’s intermodal network and provides the business with a strong platform for growth in the expanding Queensland market.

Linfox continues to invest in Queensland, bolstering its rail network in partnership with Aurizon and developing a new Linfox-owned multi-user facility at Camden Road in Willawong, Brisbane.

Due to open in August 2020, the 30,000m2 intermodal facility offers high-security warehousing capabilities, five temperature-controlled zones, fleet workshop, fuelling station and truck wash.