Linfox goes extra mile to meet unprecedented demand

ALTHOUGH some of its sectors have experienced downturns as a result of the pandemic, Linfox is pulling out all the stops to keep up with demand for groceries and other frontline essentials.

Linfox Logistics CEO Australia and New Zealand, Mark Mazurek said Linfox plays a vital role to ensure the community has access to essential goods including food, medicine and fuel.

"We have a strong track record of supporting the community and the government through challenging circumstances, like the recent bushfires and past flooding events," said Mr Mazurek.

"Linfox is partnering with various state and federal authorities to ensure essential equipment reaches frontline workers.

"We've also opened several pop-up distribution centres to address customer challenges and ensure our operations and people function efficiently during these unprecedented times."

As many Australians face unemployment and uncertainty, Linfox is proud to have created a range of new roles, from operations managers to pickers and drivers.

"It's 'all hands-on deck' in our busiest operations and we are focusing on seconding talent and fleet from parts of the business that are experiencing downturns," said Mr Mazurek.

"We thank employees for their flexibility as we create ways to keep them in jobs.

"Linfox Logistics has also recruited and inducted new team members into our Australian business to ensure continuity of service while the demand is there."

Linfox is working closely with the government, police and emergency services as well as industry associations such as the Australian Logistics Council to ensure its supply chains continue to operate unhindered.

"It is critically important that Linfox's warehousing, road and rail networks continue to function safely and efficiently and that we can work collaboratively to deploy our people into new roles," said Mr Mazurek.

There have been sharp declines in fuel and industrial operations for Linfox, as well as a drop in BevChain keg deliveries due to the closure of hotels and hospitality venues.

The Fox Group more broadly has experienced significant reductions in activity in its Essendon and Avalon airport properties, Armaguard cash-in-transit services and event properties including the Phillip Island Circuit and Luna Park in Victoria.

As always, the safety of Linfox's people, customers and wider community during these testing times is the number one priority, added Mr Mazurek.

"Linfox is following the advice of relevant federal, state and territory governments as well as taking additional precautions to minimise the risk of infection and ensure the safety of our people and the community," he said.

Linfox is also committed to leading with its long-held values of Loyalty, Integrity, Fairness and Trust as it deals with these unprecedented circumstances.

"The Fox family group of companies have a long history of stepping up and designing instantaneous supply chain solutions for our customers. We are drawing on that deep experience again, but we recognise that these are uncertain and challenging times," said Mr Mazurek.

"We are actively reminding our people of the free counselling support services available for them and their family members through our Healthy Fox program."