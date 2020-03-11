Lindsay has no regrets

IT WAS a pleasure to catch up with Lindsay Brown from Hobart recently when we dropped in to the Epping Forest Caltex Roadhouse and Truck stop on the Midland Highway for a welcomed (great) coffee the other beautiful summer’s day.

He had called in for a refreshment break, and was driving a 2017 DeBruyn’s Mack Trident and towing a Bass Strait B-double at the time, and he was on his way to catch the Spirit of Tasmania at Devonport, then pick up a local trailer and return home to Hobart.

“I’ve been with DeBruyn’s now for 15 years, and I’d have to say they’re a great outfit to work for all round, there is plenty of variety, and they run good gear, and they look after you and importantly are keeping us all busy at the moment,” he said.

“I have been on the road for about 20 years all up now, and despite the usual glitches that life throws at you, have no real regrets.

“I wanted to drive trucks, and given the option, I’d do it all again.”

Asked about how he spent his time off, he said he enjoyed spending as much as possible with his family, with a bit of fishing here and there thrown in.