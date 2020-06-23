Licensing flaws hurt us – the system needs to change

OUTSPOKEN: Mike Williams, who has launched a new podcast series, shares his thoughts on the licencing problem. Pictures: Contributed

TO illustrate the glaring shortcomings of our heavy vehicle driver licensing system, long-time truckie Mike Williams shares the analogy of an airline pilot.

To get behind the seat of an A380 commercial airliner, first he, or she, gets his licence in a Cessna, or something equally modest, before stepping into a twin-engine turbo propeller and undergoing hours of elaborate training over many years.

Why then, Mike wants to know, is the industry allowing woefully inexperienced drivers behind the wheels of potential death traps at 100km/h along with everyone else on our busy motorways.

“There are a number of failures that have happened, which to me stem from the fact that the various road authorities have outsourced all the training, education and examination of licences,” he said.

“The licence system needs to be reformed. There needs to be proof before you go up a level in licence that you have X-amount of driving hours, whatever people think is reasonable, in the class of vehicle you held the licence for.

“Then, before you go and do your next class of licence, you’ve got to go and have a competency test where they can cut you off, and say ‘listen, you’re not yet competent to have that class’.”

Mike, now 57 and a dangerous goods driver, has had his truck licence since he was 18, but has never done another test, apart from when he graduated to his MC.

“People will hate this, but I think if you’re a commercial driver, you should be made to spend at least half a day every 12 months with a driving instructor and just iron out any issues that you’ve got.

“What happens to guys out there is they drive for years and the bad stuff doesn’t happen to them, but when it does, it kills them.”

Road safety advocate Rod Hannifey said the “beginning of the end” was the introduction of automatics, which took away the need to understand the basics of large truck.

“The licencing test obviously doesn’t have a requirement that you learn all that you need either,” he said.

“It’s a bit like the problem with car drivers; you teach them to pass the test, then you let them loose on the road and you don’t teach them about sharing the road with trucks.

“The same unfortunately applies to truck drivers now in that you teach them to pass the test, then you let them loose when they don't understand load restraint, or any of those other factors.”

Stu Gluyas, CEO of Brisbane-based RTO Shift Training, has lobbied the Queensland Goverment to make urgent changes to the current system which he believes is churning out too many unskilled drivers.

He’s written to transport minister Mark Bailey proposing mandatory theory training and an increase in minimum practical training hours to be undertaken by audited RTO’s

His proposal also calls for tougher laws around interstate and overseas drivers. “Drivers who present with a heavy vehicle licence from interstate, or another country, and wish to change to a Queensland licence would have the same conditions as those drivers newly acquiring a heavy vehicle licence,” he writes.

Austroads tells Big Rigs that it has just embarked on two projects to address perceived road safety risks associated with heavy vehicle drivers.

One is looking at the licensing of overseas drivers, including heavy vehicle drivers, and the other is Stage 3 of the review of the National Heavy Vehicle Competency Framework. The overseas drivers project follows a review in November 2019 to improve the regulation of overseas driver's licences. The project will examine the time period that an overseas licence holder can drive in Australia on an overseas licence, work with jurisdictions to improve the efficiency of testing for people applying for an Australian driver's licence and audit other countries’ training and assessment standards for licences.

The project will also identify any practices which can reduce the risk of driver's licence fraud including more co-ordinated regional and international information sharing.

“The continuation of the National Heavy Vehicle Competency Framework project will focus on strengthening licence requirements in terms of hazard awareness and response, and driving in a broad range of road conditions,” a spokesperson tell us.

“In a context of driver shortages, this project will also examine licence class progression arrangements and assessment to demonstrate capability requirements including minimum supervised hours of experience being part of training systems, and then develop resources to guide jurisdictions.”

Both projects are due to be completed by the end of 2021.