Licencing reforms, driver training on VTA’s agenda

VICTORIAN Transport Association chief executive officer Peter Anderson has flagged reforms to Victoria's heavy vehicle licensing system, driver training and education, and equity and fairness for landside Port of Melbourne operators and tip truck operators carting spoil from Melbourne's massive infrastructure projects, as the Association's key agenda items in opening remarks to State Conference 2020.

Addressing operators and suppliers gathered for the annual event at Silverwater Resort, Phillip Island, Mr Anderson said the industry was being asked by decision makers and authorities to do "more on a day-to-day basis than ever before", making the theme of Managing Increased Demand especially relevant.

"The Victorian Transport Association is diligent in ensuring that our industry is well informed and educated, and has a voice," Anderson said.

"We have a strong voice within Victoria and throughout Australia and it is important we remain focused, balanced and productive to ensure our industry continues to grow and support you, our members, to have sustained success.

"The most important of our many projects at this time is the review of the heavy licensing system in Victoria. Its completion will see women and men as young as 18 having a clear pathway into our industry and building their careers. This project is reinforced by our Driver Delivery program that has already seen over 85 new drivers start their careers with comprehensive skills training and competency from day one."

Anderson said the VTA was also helping the government initiate a review of the permit access system in Victoria.

"This review will lead to recommendations that will make the permit process predictable, less costly and more responsive to the work the community is asking us to complete," he said.

"We have also produced a Port Landside Improvement Strategy that has clarified the complex issues within the port supply chain. Here, we are looking for greater equity and fairness to ensure the Port of Melbourne remains competitive. And with such a big build of infrastructure, we've been able to organise tip truck employers, and with their help have produced a spoil haulage improvement strategy that will see an uplift in standards and safety in the sector, and will ensure contract arrangements do not compromise safety within the community or normal commercial conditions," he said.

Anderson was the first of 36 speakers and panellists to address the Conference over two days. The VTA has drawn from state and Commonwealth governments, industry regulators, operators and other stakeholders to address delegates at a time of unprecedented change for transport operators.

Day one of the conference features addresses from industry heavyweights from the Victorian Government and opposition, Infrastructure Victoria, the Transport Workers' Union, the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator, the ACCC, the National Transport Commission and the Federal Department of Transport and Infrastructure.

The conference finishes on Tuesday, March 3.