LETTER: ‘My workplace is the most dangerous in the country’

Do you share the same views at this truckie? Bruce Honeywill

[This is an edited version of the letter Tyne sent to the NHVR]

I HAVE been an owner driver for 14 years working as a contractor to McColl's Transport and driving for over 25 years.

I have done everything from tarps to fuel tankers to general cartage to now food grade tanker work.

I love the job I do and take much pride in my work and am extremely focused on customer service.

But over the last few years not only me but many others are not as happy to come to work anymore.

The roads have become a dangerous place to be and it seems that no one cares anymore.

The amount of inexperienced drivers on our roads are increasing more and more every day.

There's a few things I don't understand:

Why do we need road trains operating in local streets?

Why do we need international drivers getting there license to drive heavy vehicles in short times?

Why do we need small Japanese trucks with B-doubles behind them?

Why do we need so many un-roadworthy trucks on our roads?

Why do we need operators that refuse to comply with our rules and regulations?

Why do we need trucks with up to four drivers?



I could go on and on but it all comes back on the authorities.

My workplace has become the most dangerous workplace in the country. Its scary out there especially on our highways.

When I go to work my only focus is getting home to my family safe.

My workplace now puts that focus in jeopardy.

I have had three incidents in the past five years that I have actually spoke out loud to my family and told them I love them.

I knew I was going to die from some inexperienced driver coming the other way. As well as all the other incidents that happen every day.

People think they don't have accidents because they are good drivers but its only luck that keeps them alive.

When are you going to start putting some of these rogue operators off the road?

More and more accidents are going to happen if something isn't done.

The absolute disregard for safety with these overseas drivers is amazing. They just don't care and I and others want something done.

When I get to a stage where I don't want to go to work due to safety on our roads then it's time for you to do something.

You are so focused on log books, pathetic minor defects, and just generally hassling the drivers that it's become an industry where young people don't want to join.

I abide by the law at all times and sometimes I make a minor mistake in my logbook because I'm human and you cop a huge fine. It's not necessary to treat the drivers that are doing the right thing in this way. I refuse to be spoken to disrespectfully any more.

Who do these people think they are especially NSW, QLD and SA?

You have to do something about these drivers that are a hazard on our roads. I want to go to work knowing I'm safe.

Another major problem is caravan operators.

They think they can just go and buy a caravan and tow it with there new 4x4 that they have never had any experience in. I guarantee there will be more deaths due to inexperienced caravan operators in the future.

Anyway I hope you might take some of this onboard because it's up to you to change it because it's mostly your fault for letting it happen. You need to speak with the experienced operators to help solve these issues. Because these issues aren't going away and more people are going to die.



Regards.

Tyne McPherson