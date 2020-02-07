Menu
Rod Hannifey says we cannot make this a war between two groups who live on and who must share the road.
Lets work together to come up with a solution

by Letter to the editor by Rod Hannifey
7th Feb 2020 6:00 AM

NONE of us are perfect and surely we all recognise there are good and bad in every group.

We can offer advice to those who will listen, we can ask those who are reasonable and responsible, to consider another's views and or needs.

Those people will understand and be prepared to listen and act correctly.

Those who disagree and will not consider others will continue to ignore signs.

We cannot make this a war between two groups who live on and who must share the road.

If we get together and force governments to provide the facilities we all need, then we will solve this problem, but we will not solve it arguing, in print or on social media.

I will work with any group, trucking, vanners, motorhomers and RVers who will help me get more and better rest areas for all on the road with one simple aim, we all want to get home safely and we need enough places for all those who need rest on the road.

Yes truckies do not have the many opportunities that others do and are the only ones who will be fined, but there are those of our own who do not consider other truckies, let alone others on the road.

Rod Hannifey CF

big rigs big rigs opinion caravan letter to the editor opinion truck driver truckies
