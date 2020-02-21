Leon’s break from the spanners

“I’M not the usual driver here, this is Matt’s truck and he’s off sick,” Leon Batchelor from Yolla told us when we ran into him at Kempton’s Mood Food Caltex 24 hour Truckstop and take away, where he had stopped off for a bite to eat and a great cuppa.

“Dean rang last night to ask if I could fill in, and I saw I was free, so here I am!” he said.

“In fact I have my own business, Batchelor Mechanical Services in Yolla, but I often fill in here and there as I enjoy the odd stooge down the road.”

Leon was driving a Dean Edwards’ 4800 Western Star at the time with a DD15 Detroit up front and he was towing a fridge pan on his return to Devonport from Hobart.

He added that he’s spent five or six years on the road on and off, and he finds it “a welcome break from the spanners”.

We asked how he spent his time off, and he told us time off was a bit of a rarity, but he likes to relax a bit but then he also likes to go out fishing and hunting when the occasion arises.