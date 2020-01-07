Menu
Learner's mistake led to truck crash

by Kathryn Lewis
7th Jan 2020 9:42 AM

A LEARNER driver's reckless decision to drive unlicensed while his passenger slept beside him ended in a serious collision with a B-double truck on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra.

Prabhat Kumar Prabhakar pleaded guilty to drive in manner dangerous, drive with suspended licence and without appropriate accompaniment and was sentenced in Grafton Local Court yesterday.

The court heard Prabhakar was on a suspended learner's licence when he was seen veering to the wrong side of the Pacific Highway, dangerous behaviour that led to a "significant" collision with a B-double truck near Ulmarra.

Prabhakar walked away from the crash with "significant long-term" injuries and the truck driver was unharmed.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Prabhakar was sentenced to an 18-month community corrections order, had his licence disqualified for the same period, will be required to the complete the Traffic Offenders Program and was fined $700 for drive manner dangerous.

