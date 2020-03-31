Law firm offering free assistance to truckies

SYDNEY based law firm, Ainsley Law, are offering free assistance to Big Rigs readers who have upcoming court cases in New South Wales.

“We’ve been watching the disruption that COVID-19 is causing to the industry. Lots of families are also suffering financially and are worried for their loved ones’ health. We wanted to help in a practical way,” said principal lawyer, Sarah Marinovic.

“The last thing people need right now is to be worrying about their court case.”

Ainsley Law are offering the following free assistance to people who have an upcoming court date for a heavy vehicle charge:

Free advice on whether you need to attend

Free assistance to adjourn your case without attending court

“We wanted to say thank you for the transport industry’s hard work. Over the last 12 months we’ve watched you step up time and again to keep the country running in difficult times. From carting hay in the drought, to bringing supplies to bushfire affected towns and now keeping industry open during COVID-19,” Ms Marinovic said.

The NSW Local Court has changed how it operates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many types of cases have been postponed and there are new restrictions about who is allowed to attend court.

The rules are changing regularly as the situation unfolds.

To take advantage of this offer visit Ainsley Law’s website www.ainsleylaw.com.au or call 0416 224 601.