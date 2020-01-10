Menu
Traffic on the M1 at Chinderah at 6.45am. Photo: Google Traffic Map
Lanes closed on M1 after truck crash

10th Jan 2020 8:42 AM

PART of the M1 is closed in the city's south in bound directions following a truck crash this morning.

NSW Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of the M1 at Chinderah, near the BP service station, about 5.40am.

A large truck travelling north had collided with the metal barrier which divides the road.

A NSW police spokeswoman said debris from the smash had scattered into the southbound lanes.

Shortly after the truck crash, two cars travelling south crashed due to the debris.

Police have advised motorists to allow extra time if needing to travel through the area and to check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

