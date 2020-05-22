Lanes closed after truck spills load

A truck crash is delaying traffic on the Logan Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland

MOTORISTS are still being warned to expect long delays along the Logan Motorway more than three hours after a semi-trailer crashed into a side barrier, blocking the entire westbound carriageway.

The semi-trailer hit the barrier just before the Loganlea off-ramp, causing a load of steel being carried on the back of the trailer to spill across a west-bound lane at about 12.31pm.

Queensland police are at the scene and urge motorists to proceed with caution as long delays are expected.

