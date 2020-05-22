Menu
Subscribe
Login
A truck crash is delaying traffic on the Logan Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland
A truck crash is delaying traffic on the Logan Motorway. Picture: 7 News Queensland
News

Lanes closed after truck spills load

22nd May 2020 4:54 PM

MOTORISTS are still being warned to expect long delays along the Logan Motorway more than three hours after a semi-trailer crashed into a side barrier, blocking the entire westbound carriageway.

The semi-trailer hit the barrier just before the Loganlea off-ramp, causing a load of steel being carried on the back of the trailer to spill across a west-bound lane at about 12.31pm.

Queensland police are at the scene and urge motorists to proceed with caution as long delays are expected.

Read more at the Courier Mail: Motorway nightmare: Lanes closed after truck spills load

Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Advice from a young owner driver

        Advice from a young owner driver

        News MANY young truckies find their age works against them, but not Ash Black.

        Industry can’t afford this increase during pandemic

        Industry can’t afford this increase during pandemic

        News The National Road Transport Association (NatRoad) says the Fair Work Commission...

        Meet the new Australian Trucking Association chair

        Meet the new Australian Trucking Association chair

        News South Australian trucking operator David Smith was elected as the new Chair of the...

        New highway upgrade is open

        New highway upgrade is open

        News Motorists were already lined up at either end, eager to test it