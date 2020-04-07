Lachie’s passion for restoring old trucks

WITH the average age of a truck driver well into the 40s in Australia it is refreshing to see a young bloke getting both involved in the industry and having an appreciation for this country’s transport heritage.

Such is the case with apprentice diesel mechanic Lachie Noble from Wagga Wagga who has been restoring a 1975 Dodge which was on display for the first time at the Lockhart Truck Show in early March.

Lachie works at Truck Art in Wagga, and the 19-year-old took the plunge and bought his first restoration truck last year, after offsiding with his grandfather on other truck projects growing up.

“My grandfather, Kerry Campbell has an old D1510 International and being around helping him for a few years made me keen to do my own truck up so I could come to these type of shows,” he said.

The Dodge is a D5N model with a petrol 318 V8 motor under the bonnet and was purchased off a farm at Nangus, around 60 kilometres from Wagga, and with the truck back in his grandfathers workshop Lachie rolled the sleeves up and got started as he explained:

“It was parked in a shed out there when we got it, we got it back to Wagga and hooked into it and its taken around 12 months to get it to where it is.”

Proud as punch-Lachie Noble with his 1975 Dodge project truck

The work involved included getting the old V8 burbling once more and getting the bodywork up to scratch.

“It wasn’t running as there were a few little fuel dramas with gunk in the tank so we fixed that and put new belts on and so forth,” he said.

“We put a new door on it and the paint was a bit ordinary, so we stripped it down and painted it two tone – we kept the original blue on the bottom and changed the paint on the top.”

Lachie is a member of the Gundagai Antique Motor Club and has the Dodge registered on club plates.

Having driven the truck across to Lockhart, Lachie reckoned the old girl is not a bad way to get around the country.

“The old V8 is a bit thirsty and bit loud but it is good to drive and handles fairly well … the road was a bit rough coming across here though!” he said.

A new exhaust system, some door trims and a lick of paint around the inside of the cab are next on the list for the old Dodge and Lachie is hoping to get the truck out and about more in the future.

“Parts for it haven’t been too hard to get, we will do a few more things to it. This is the first show we have taken it to, and we hope to get it to a few more,” he said.

Lachie has ambitions to get behind the wheel as a full-time driver one day and already has his mind working on another truck project down the track.

“We’ll keep this one and find another one to do … I like my Kenworths, I reckon a 1986 SAR would be the way to go,” he said, his eyes lighting up at the prospect.

All the best to you mate – the industry needs a few more young chargers like you!