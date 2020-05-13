Labour shortfall could jeopardise harvest

CANE HAULOUT: HR licensing is required for haulout trucks used in the Burdekin, but COVID-19 licence testing restrictions have created a labour shortfall in growing districts with a reliance on HR drivers. Picture: Contributed

CANE haulout in the Burdekin is facing a significant COVID-19 driven challenge that could jeopardise the region’s capacity to get the full harvest off this year.

There is a shortfall is Heavy Rigid-licenced drivers to meet labour demands for the 2020 crush, with Canegrowers Queensland indicating a shortfall of 60-plus drivers in the growing region, which produces a quarter of the state’s sugar.

The State Government is looking at some options to support the gap in labour supply, but the Canegrowers are urging a rapid response as the crush looms closer.

Phil Marano is a Home Hill grower and contract harvester supplying Inkerman Mill, and Canegrowers Burdekin Chairman. Marano Harvesting cuts around 60,000 tonne of cane for 10 growers every crush.

Mr Marano said between two and three drivers were used by each of the seventy groups across the Burdekin and while he was pleased that, for the moment, he has the two drivers he will need, many others were facing issues.

“There are a lot of harvesters still looking for drivers and they are having real trouble,” he said.

“With the lockdown, which we don’t know when it will end, and there’s a lot of drivers that come from interstate to do the season. Obviously, they can’t travel.”

The shortfall could threaten capacity to harvest the full Burdekin crop in 2020.

“It could be dire: we’d struggle to get the crop off, there’s no doubt about that. We wouldn’t be able to do it in the timeframe needed to harvest the crop.”

The issue remains that while there are many people out of work within the state, many of those do not have the HR licence that they need to operate haul-out trucks. With the Queensland Government still running a ban on driver licence testing during the coronavirus pandemic, and no clearance for interstate workers to travel into harvest districts, it’s a white knuckle ride into the start of harvesting in the Burdekin, set to start on June 2 at Wilmar’s Inkerman Mill, followed by Invicta Kalamia and Pioneer mills on June 9.

“Training is still open: you can still get in and learn how to drive a truck, but we can’t get anyone in front of Main Roads to do a test, and that’s a real problem.”

Mr Marano felt the viral crisis was exacerbating an already difficult annual problem for the Burdekin cane industry. The region, even under usual circumstances, is only visited weekly by an examiner travelling from Townsville, who conducted only two tests per visit.

“We are always looking for drivers at the start of the season: not everyone returns each year. We always have a lot of people looking for work, but haven’t got a HR licence. It’s always been a problem to get the tests done- they’re slow, there’s no urgency, they just don’t seem to care, even though we are all struggling for drivers,” he said.

“Even that’s not happening this year.”

In usual years, part of the issue for attracting and keeping drivers lies in the seasonal nature of the work, and in the physicality of the job: the sheer demands of jumping in and out of the truck many times a day. While the state has many licenced HR drivers, most work in mining and intercity or interstate haulage, offering year-round employment, and in many ways much easier, and more lucrative than crush season haul out work. Retaining skilled drivers is a challenge.

The industry has put forward ideas around driver skills development that reinvent old traditions, and which could offer a way forward in this labour crisis. In the past, Mr Marano said, young people might drive haulout for a few years just after leaving school, building experience in a largely off-road context.

“You always had people coming through: leaving school, getting a HR licence and hauling out.”

With modernisation of national heavy vehicle licensing, the requirement came that one should hold an open licence for three years before acquiring an HR licence.

“By that time, most young people have got full time jobs. So we’ve been saying to State Government for some time that they should consider some sort of HR Ag licence.”

The special class, limiting use off-farm would allow young people to work in the ag industry, build extensive experience and safety awareness off-highway, and offer employment avenues for young people in regional areas. Ultimately, they would be more experienced handling trucks than someone who had driven a car for three years, then was able to take a truck out on the highway.

This year, though, with a lack of solutions around meeting labour, it could otherwise come down to the growers themselves.

“All we can do, is fellas like me, who already have to try to look after the farm, will have to haul out while we look for other people during the season. It puts a lot of strain on everyone, but we’ve just got to get it done.”

TRANSPORT MINISTER

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has indicated he recognises the issue for the industry.

“I have asked my department to expedite options to resume heavy vehicle driver training, where it’s safe to do so for everyone involved and consistent with health advice,” Mr Bailey said.

“This includes looking at things like protocols around vehicle cleaning and PPE requirements to protect both examiners and drivers-in-training.”

Mr Bailey said that currently, there were more than half-a-million Queenslanders holding a heavy vehicle licence compared to the 100,000-plus heavy vehicles registered in the state.

“I’d encourage any Queenslander who has a heavy vehicle licence and is looking for employment opportunities to reach out to industry, and see what opportunities there are for the upcoming harvest,” Mr Bailey said.

Canegrowers CEO Dan Galligan said the peak body is using every advocacy opportunity and putting forward suggestions which would mitigate the risk of any virus transmission in a bid to see a restart of in-vehicle driver testing as soon as possible ahead of the start of the harvest.

“The issue has been raised at meetings and letters have been written but we need the government to now step in and work with us to resolve this issue,” Mr Galligan said.

“We have potentially hundreds of drivers needing testing in districts which rely on road transport to move cut cane from farms to either sugar mills or rail sidings.”

Mr Galligan felt that contingency should also allow for a pool of additional drivers, should there be a second wave outbreak of COVID-19.

“With agriculture considered to be an essential industry during the pandemic and the drivers important for a successful harvest, since early April we have raised the issue at government-industry meetings at which Canegrowers represents the sugarcane industry,” he said.

“It’s now time for a commonsense approach that meets industry needs while keeping people safe.”

MACKAY

Mackay and Plane Creek growing districts are not facing quite the same challenge as the Burdekin, but have nonetheless encountered challenges in the usual pre-crush training for new drivers in the face of COVID-19.

Canegrowers Mackay Chairman, Kevin Borg, said that in the lead up to the crush, contractors and growers needed to ensure their new employees were properly trained and inducted with the appropriate licences to carry out their duties.

“Heavy vehicles to truck cane on public roads are a necessity in some parts of the Mackay and Plane Creek districts,” Mr Borg said.

“In addition, in large parts of Mackay/Plane Creek the industry uses haulout equipment coupled to tractors as a unit. The operator of these units needs a C Class provisional, probationary or open licence, rather than a heavy vehicle licence.

“However, where the grower owns a haulout unit with a truck compliance plate which is registered as a truck, then the licence requirement is, of course, for a Heavy Rigid licence.

“Fortunately, to date, we have had few inquiries from local growers about the lack of HR licence testing due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, it must be said that we are still some six to eight weeks out from the crush and as we move closer the need for contractors wanting their employees to be licensed will become more desperate.”

Mr Borg said that on average about 20 prospective employees undertook the cane haulout training facilitated by the district office each year and subsequently found employment on farms during the crushing season.

People seeking farm employment also often used the online listing of their services on the Canegrowers Mackay Jobs Board and this enabled them to secure employment from the start or during the season.

“In general, these workers are locals, however, there is also a contingent of the workforce that come from interstate, requiring increased COVID-19 health regulations on these farms to be followed,” said Mr Borg.

“In addition, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual sugar cane haulout course, conducted by Canegrowers Mackay, has had to be suspended. However, in an effort to fill the gap, Canegrowers Mackay has compiled a Safe Tractor Operations Booklet derived from information delivered within the haulout course and from Farm Safe Queensland and Work Safe Queensland,” he said.

“We are recommending this to growers who are employing new seasonal workers in order to help them meet their safety obligations.”

