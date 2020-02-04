We're yet to find a show that gives back as much as Koroit

Driving into Victoria's Western District, one is struck by how relatively green the countryside is when compared to the rest of the state.

Moyne Shire, of which the town of Koroit is a part, has escaped unscathed from the bushfires besieging the country this summer - to date at any rate.

This is not to say that the town has not been affected at all.

In the case of the excellent Koroit Truck Show, held on Saturday January 25, there were fewer trucks in attendance than last year. Some truckies were on the Burrumbuttock Hay Run, with others delivering much needed goods to the fire affected areas.

In addition the very late harvesting season had kept others away.

"Normally this is a quiet period," said Richard Allen, one of the show organisers. "But not this year. Everyone is flat chat. I could only bring a couple of trucks along instead of most of my fleet. It's the same for show stalwarts, Boyles and Payne's, and I suppose that's a good thing."

Double chin comparo.

But you know what? It didn't matter one iota. Because the 120 or so trucks in attendance represented the industry across all facets - history, brands, quality and absolute class. There was more than enough to satisfy the most critical show attendee. Attendance was up on previous years and I heard not one word of complaint - and nor should there have been.

The bonus for those who entered their trucks into the various categories was that their chances of winning an award were increased. And winning at Koroit is something everybody wants to do, given there is in excess of $40,000 worth of prizes in addition to the various trophies. I've yet to find another truck show that gives so much back to the industry that makes these shows possible in the first place.

Lou Walker is based at Warrnambool and has a 2019 Kenworth 659. His next door neighbour at the show, Zac also has a 659. "We got them a week apart. Same trucks different paint job." Both trucks run a 600 Cummins which Lou thinks does the job well. Lou hauls cattle for Midfield Abattoirs which is why the truck is painted up in their colours. Lou has been driving for longer than Zak has been alive. "I think around 34 years."

Lou's one-truck business has supported the raising of a family, and enabled him to buy a new truck. "My wife is the bean counter so I made sure she would have an air ride seat and a double bunk for when she comes with me." So now we know how Lou prized the extra dollars from her for the copious amount of bling added to the truck.

Now we come to the younger fellow, Zac Williams. Zac's truck is done up in Boyles colours, to whom Williams Transport subs. "Lou heard a whisper that I was interested in getting a 659 and came to me and said he was doing the same." Sack pulls sheep and cattle for Boyles, preferring sheep if possible. "We did a load of lambs out of Tibooburra about two weeks ago to give it a shake down test. I'm still shaking dust out of it." Zac didn't go the whole hog like Lou and get his misses an air ride seat. "I did put her name on the passenger door though."

The truck owes Zac over $400,000 but as he succinctly puts it, "Looking cool aint cheap but looking cheap aint cool."

Don't argue with 'The Mistress'.

Billy Cutts and Reece Shepherd were found hanging around a 1994 Kenworth K 100 and a 1978 R-model Mack. The Mack has been around the paddock a fair bit but is now retired. Billy now drives for Gavin Buchanan Logistics carting milk locally, but used to drive the Kenworth hauling for FedEx. "This truck used to do a thousand kilometres a night." The truck now works on the Metro Tunnel in Melbourne carting steel. It clicked over 5 million km on its original motor and has done 2 million on its current heart. "The old girl's been a good servant."

At 16 Reece is looking forward to getting his license and entering the industry. We suggested he gets a truck before a wife, rather than the other way around. That way the wife will know what sort of life she is in for. We think Reece took it on board.

Steve Spratt is a semi-retired farmer from New South Wales who has moved to the area. "I came down for retirement and a sea change, and moved to Warrnambool."

He bought a 1991 Ford L 9000 with an N 14, 525 Select Cummins to accompany him on his change of life. "This is the first truck I've ever owned. I went hay contracting and doing some irrigation work after I sold the farm. I guess I am one of the new boys on the block, having only done truck driving for two years, even though I'm at the wrong end of my lifespan. I love it!" Steve found the truck sitting behind a pub at Tullamore, New South Wales. "I knew someone who knew the truck and said it was in great condition. I got it for $22,000 which I reckon is a bargain. The motor has only done 300,000 K's. It also got a brand new gearbox and diffs."

One of the stars of the show was a mini Kenworth with a mini hot rod on its (working) tilt tray. The models - both Honda powered - were built by Barry Lewis for his grandsons, Adrian and Sam

Zac Williams reckons his 659 is better than Lou's.

Barry built the vehicles from the ground up, with the doors and roof originally coming from a Kenworth and cut down. The truck is powered by a hydraulically driven 20 hp Honda. The pump goes to a hydraulic motor on the differential with a chain which drives the crown wheel and pinion. The truck will do around 20km/h. The hot-rod has a Briggs & Stratton motor out of a lawnmower. That's what you do when you're retired.

The Truck of the Show was won by Gellie's Earthmoving and their 2018 Kenworth C509. Brought to the show by detailer, Daniel Schwab, the truck was a fitting testament to the quality of his work.

Although not quite as big as last year, the Koroit Truck Show still stands tall as being at the pinnacle of truck shows. No doubt next year - barring fires and droughts - will be massive again. With $40,000 of prizes on offer you'd be crazy not to come!