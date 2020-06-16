Kermie’s recent rollercoaster ride of life

Life has been a bit of a rollercoaster lately for our ol’ Kermie.

POSSIBLY the Wooden Rattler at Luna Park.

That thing not only throws you up and down, backwards and forwards, but will shake the living bejesus out of you along the way.

A smooth ride it is not!

So it has been with me this week.

Let’s begin with sitting on the bog on a Tuesday evening, quietly contemplating the navel, as they say.

Job done, a press of the flush button and I watch the water level (with accoutrements) rising up the side of the bowl.

It subsides ever so slowly, thankfully taking my dinner with it – just.

Hmmm. Go to the wash basin to clean the hands and the water level rises there as well!

This is not good! Not being a plumber’s suction cup, I nevertheless work out that all these pipes are connected.

Oh well, I’ll look at it in the morrow.

The next morning I remove the inspection cap on the sewage pipe behind the loo and shove the hose down it.

This is about as effective as using a water pistol to fight the recent bushfires.

Turning on various taps around the place I figure we’ve got a blockage between the house and the front of the property.

I ring my old plumber in Hooterville, just to get an idea of what costs I’ll be looking at.

“$360 for the auger, another couple of hundred if they have to use a camera, plus call-out.”

This “quote” shakes me up more than that roller coaster ever did.

I look at the old wooden table I’m sitting at (on a worn out chair) on our patio, and which we were about to replace with a lovely new, grey and white eight seater to match all the other stuff that I’ve worked so hard on.

That aint happening now!

Not having procured a plumber in MooTown before, I ring a neighbour for a recommendation.

I ring his tradie and (of course) have to leave a message. An hour and a half later, with no response, I head to the local hardware store for their suggestions.

They give me two. The first goes to message-bank and I don’t bother.

The second bloke actually answers, can’t do the job himself but recommends a bloke in the nearby town of Tatura.

Peter Green not only answers his phone but can come over that arvo. Yay!

Turning up on cue, Peter gets his gear out and 50 minutes later has double cleaned the pipe.

No camera needed (thank God). He packs up and I’m standing before him, looking as old and as poor as I possibly can.

“Well,” he says. “Do you want me to invoice you or would you like to pay now?”

In a quavering voice I reply, “Pppppay nnnow.”

“OK, cool. That’ll be $120.”

ONE HUNDRED AND TWENTY DOLLARS!

Man, I couldn’t get around the back quick enough to implore Rita to grab the cash before this loony changes his mind!

I poured myself a scotch or three, poured Rita a wine and we celebrated like we’d just won the lottery.

We look at that our old table and think, Yep – you’re still gone.

The relief, I gotta tell you was almost overwhelming. I celebrated long after Rita and went to bed with the grin still on my face after a day of mental “way down” to be replaced with “way up”.

If only it were to last.

Thursday morning and I’m on the other side of town doing an interview for a potential story when the phone rings.

It’s my editor who simply says, “It’s gone.”

What’s gone? I stupidly look to see if I have my keys, wallet and if the car is still outside – as if he has had some sort of sixth sense.

“It’s gone,” he says again.

“Big Rigs. Two more issues and it’s all over.”

I hang up and I walk back to my interview, stunned and shaken.

The phone rings again – and again. I end up saying to my interviewee, “Just keep talking into the mic, mate, and I’ll work it out later.”

Because I’m not hearing a word he’s saying.

On the way home I’m trying to think about how to break this saddest of news to Rita.

But there is no other way to be less than brutal, so I just spurt it out.

We again sit at our old table on the patio where I pull out the two-thirds full bottle of scotch and proceed to empty it.

That old table has nine bloody lives I tell ya!

And so, as it currently stands, this is my second last Life with Kermie.

For 10 years I’ve loved writing it and have appreciated your feedback.

I’ve loved the truck shows and other related events I’ve attended and … well, I’ll leave the rest of that until my final column next issue.

Take care of you, Kermie.