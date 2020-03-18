Kenworths don't miss a beat, says JR Stephens boss

Matthew Cuttler from JR Stephens shares what he loves about Kenworths in the recent PACCAR Portraits video.

YOU just can't beat a Kenworth, says JR Stephens and Co driver Matthew Cuttler.

"I've gotta be honest, I've always loved Kenworths, they're a great Australian built truck for our conditions," he said.

"Nothing holds together on rough roads like a Kenworth, I really mean that."

Matthew was featured in one of the latest PACCAR Portraits videos, where they share some time with people right across Australia who have chosen Kenworths to be a driving force in their business.

Matthew spoke of his love for the "strong Aussie truck" and his boss, owner Nathan Stephens, talked about the family legacy and the future of JR Stephens.

"JR Stephens started from humble beginnings with my grandfather John Roberts Stevens, affectionately known as JR," Nathan said.

"We are celebrating our 65 years, which is a great milestone for our company and our customers."

Nathan said JR Stephens and Co had a variety of customers, including councils and farmers, who relied on their business.

He said the fleet consisted of 20 Kenworths, including models such as the T909, T610, K200, the 409 and both SARs, which supported several applications including linehaul work through to containers.

Nathan said they were new to the brand, however the Brown and Hurley Darra branch were supporting them and providing them with everything they needed.

"They don't miss a beat," he said.

Mathew confessed he would always "keep coming back to Kenworths" and said he loved to drive Salute, the team's tribute truck.

"Nathan came up with the idea of paying homage to our returned services and members of the defence force," he said.