KCM and TRT Sign KOBELCO Distribution Agreement. From the left; Mr Lawrence Baker, Mr Bruce Carden and Mr Robert Carden from TRT and Mr Takeshi Miyashita, Mr Soichiro Kadomura and Mr So Yamanobe from Kobelco.
News

KCM appoints TRT as new Oceania Kobelco crane distributor

23rd Jan 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:54 AM

TIDD Ross Todd (TRT) is the new distributor covering KOBELCO-branded cranes in New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia and Fiji.

TRT and their Queensland-based subsidiary, TRT (Aust) Pty Ltd, will provide KOBELCO crane customers in the Oceania region with technical information, parts supply, and sales of new KOBELCO cranes.

This new partnership between Tokyo-based Kobelco Construction Machinery (KCM) and TRT reflects both organisations commitment to outstanding customer service and support in the region.

"We are excited to combine TRT's great customer support and expertise with KOBELCO cranes, which are valued in the industry for their high performance, having earned a reputation as the most reliable brand of crawler cranes on the market," said a company spokesperson.

TRT, a New Zealand based company operating across Oceania and established in 1967, have built up many decades of expertise in the crane industry.

TRT is highly respected and well experienced with crawler cranes, including KOBELCO.

This new partnership will reshape the way customers are supported moving forward, said TRT.

The company is also an industry leader in heavy transport trailer design, engineering and manufacture in New Zealand, and have a full range of design, engineering and build capabilities in-house.

The TRT range of trailers and low loaders includes deck and axle wideners, and swing-wings. TRT also has a range of platform trailers in both multiline and TRT's new modular design.

For more information on TRT and their operations, visit www.trt.co.nz and www.trt australia.com.au.

