Kath and Kim star now earning living as a truckie

Comedian Peter Rowsthorn is now working as a truckie. Supplied for Mercury / Pulse

THERE’S a new star on the road but it’s not quite who you think.

Kath and Kim star Peter Rowsthorn, who played Kim’s husband Brett Craig, has been forced to turn to truck driving to earn money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While he’s had huge success in the Australian entertainment industry, the comedian and actor (who funnily enough his co-star Glenn Robbins MC’d TA2019 in Perth) has been forced to turn to truck driving to earn money during the current pandemic.

The comedian said he’d lost $40,000 worth of work thanks to restrictions, but his brother came to the rescue and offered him a job in the family trucking business.

So he got his trucking licence and is now enjoying life on the road.

He told Sunrise it was a job he could do and an industry that was still operating.

“It’ll be fun, I’m trying to embrace it and it’’ll keep the wheels turning for the family … it’s going to be great,” he said.