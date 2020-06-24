Justin honours father’s career with ‘Billy’s Legacy’

VICTORIAN owner-operator Justin Power who is based at Cobram was far away in tropical Townsville when Big Rigs yarned to him on June 12.

His company is JF Power Contractors and the 44-year-old Justin was driving a 2018 Kenworth T900 powered by a Cummins 600hp motor and with an 18 speed gearbox.

“I brought up some irrigation equipment from Victoria to the Burdekin region just south of here and am waiting for a backload,” he said.

His truck is dubbed ‘Billy’s Legacy’ and I asked Justin the reason.

“My late father Billy Power was a driver and it is named after him,” Justin said.

Friendly Justin said he likes stopping at the BP Cluden where he caught up with local truckie Mick Killeen who had been hauling cattle.

“I also don’t mind the BP Goondiwindi Roadhouse where around there,” he said.

Football fanatic Justin barracks for the St Kilda Saints in the AFL and the Melbourne Storm in the rival NRL.

Justin said the worst road he gets along would have to be the stretch of the Leichhardt Highway around Condamine.

An owner-operator for 20 years, Justin said more rest areas were needed for truckies especially ones with shaded areas.

When he gets time off Justin likes fishing in the Murray River and has caught cod and yellow belly.