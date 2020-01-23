Menu
Subscribe
Login
JOB ALERT: Artist impressions of the North East Link, which will carry up to 135,000 vehicles a day. Picture: STATE GOVERNMENT
JOB ALERT: Artist impressions of the North East Link, which will carry up to 135,000 vehicles a day. Picture: STATE GOVERNMENT
News

Jobs on offer with Victoria’s biggest road project

23rd Jan 2020 10:53 AM

REGISTRATIONS are now open for small and medium local operators to help build the North East Link in Melbourne.

More than 10,000 jobs and millions of dollars of contracts are up for grabs, as part of the $15.8 billion project that will carry up to 135,000 vehicles daily.

“North East Link is a huge project that will change how we move around our city forever – and we need all hands on deck to build it,” said Victoria’s Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan.

“As we get on with a massive pipeline of major projects, we look to put local jobs first – so put your hand up now to help build the North East Link.”

With builders getting ready to start early works for North East Link soon, there are opportunities for jobs now and for small and medium-sized businesses to get on board.

The consortium selected by the end of the year to design and build this massive project will also need to show how they will create local jobs and training opportunities.

To register interest and for more details on how your transport business can get involved click here.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges for local businesses is breaking into new or expanding supply chains and that’s why we’re making sure there are opportunities for everyone to be part of North East Link,” added Ms Allan.

heavy vehicle industry north east link victorian transport association
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        WA towns get green light to trial 40km/h speed limit

        WA towns get green light to trial 40km/h speed limit

        News Communities say an increased number of trucks through their towns has made the roads unsafe.

        Isuzu best for Davidson’s digging

        Isuzu best for Davidson’s digging

        News A truck and a bobcat — that’s (almost) everything Ewan Davidson needs to run his...

        SEE THE PICTURES: Flashy trucks at the 2020 Tooradin Show

        SEE THE PICTURES: Flashy trucks at the 2020 Tooradin Show

        News The 1984 KW K125 as a lasting memento to Joe’s years on the road

        Sunshine State eyes largest-ever road rollout in 2020

        Sunshine State eyes largest-ever road rollout in 2020

        News More than 21500 jobs will be supported by the $23 billion investment