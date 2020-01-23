Jobs on offer with Victoria’s biggest road project

JOB ALERT: Artist impressions of the North East Link, which will carry up to 135,000 vehicles a day. Picture: STATE GOVERNMENT

REGISTRATIONS are now open for small and medium local operators to help build the North East Link in Melbourne.

More than 10,000 jobs and millions of dollars of contracts are up for grabs, as part of the $15.8 billion project that will carry up to 135,000 vehicles daily.

“North East Link is a huge project that will change how we move around our city forever – and we need all hands on deck to build it,” said Victoria’s Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan.

“As we get on with a massive pipeline of major projects, we look to put local jobs first – so put your hand up now to help build the North East Link.”

With builders getting ready to start early works for North East Link soon, there are opportunities for jobs now and for small and medium-sized businesses to get on board.

The consortium selected by the end of the year to design and build this massive project will also need to show how they will create local jobs and training opportunities.

To register interest and for more details on how your transport business can get involved click here.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges for local businesses is breaking into new or expanding supply chains and that’s why we’re making sure there are opportunities for everyone to be part of North East Link,” added Ms Allan.