Menu
Subscribe
Login
The ATA says should be automatically eligible for JobKeeper Payments if they need to stand down staff. Picture: TRUDY BROWN
The ATA says should be automatically eligible for JobKeeper Payments if they need to stand down staff. Picture: TRUDY BROWN
News

JobKeeper needs to be flexible for essentials like trucking

23rd Apr 2020 9:28 AM

TRUCKING businesses and other providers of essential services should be automatically eligible for JobKeeper Payments if they need to stand down staff, Australian Trucking Association chief executive officer Ben Maguire said today.

Under the current JobKeeper rules, businesses with a turnover of $1 billion or less are eligible if their turnover falls 30 per cent.

Businesses with a turnover of more than $1 billion are eligible if their turnover falls 50 per cent.

“Trucking businesses transport farm products, groceries, fuel, medical supplies, chemicals and all the other products needed to sustain our economy and society,” Mr Maguire said.

“The continued operation of these businesses needs to be a national priority.

“Trucking and the provision of trucking services involve high fixed costs and low margins, because of the cost of keeping modern, reliable trucks and fully equipped depots and workshops.

“In a submission to the Treasurer, we used financial modelling developed by the Queensland Trucking Association to show that a representative trucking business would cease to be viable if its turnover declined 15 per cent. It would not be able to retain enough staff to do enough work to meet the financing cost of its fleet.

“The ATA believes that government policy should not force businesses to close when they are trying to hang on, keep trading and keep as many of their people employed as possible,” he said.

In the submission, the ATA calls on the Government to:

  • allow the tax commissioner to establish an alternative test for essential service providers such as trucking businesses, so that any essential service provider that stands down staff is automatically eligible for JobKeeper Payments
  • alternatively, if it is considered that a turnover reduction test for essential service providers, including trucking, is needed, the test should be aligned with the 15 per cent decline in turnover test for ACNC registered charities.
  • ensure that the first and second fortnightly payments under JobKeeper are made as early as possible.

The ATA has previously urged the Government to remove the $1 billion breakpoint in the JobKeeper scheme.

australian trucking association jobkeeper trucking industry
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Truck driver who ‘died on the spot’ relives horror moment

        Truck driver who ‘died on the spot’ relives horror moment

        News Four years ago stunt driver Matt Mingay was a ‘dribbling’ mess in hospital after a near-death smash - now he’s the star of his own raw comeback film.

        Third generation driver ‘rapt’ with trucking

        Third generation driver ‘rapt’ with trucking

        News “I spend most of the harvest season carting grain for Richard Ward in his Stirling...

        This is not the time to raise toll prices for truck drivers

        This is not the time to raise toll prices for truck drivers

        News We know this is a pandemic is causing a rough time for many and at this stage the...

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        WA operator won over by bells and whistles on new Actros

        News One test drive and this hard-to-impress fleet owner was hooked.