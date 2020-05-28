IVECO releases new engine and transmission options

NEW RANGE OPTIONS: Also new across all E6 models is availability of a 'Eurotronic' 12-speed AMT, bringing the number of transmission choices in the range to three.

IVECO has added a new engine horsepower and transmission option to its medium duty, Euro6 Eurocargo range, providing operators with added power while increasing transmission choices to better suit a range of applications.

The new higher power 'Tector 7' engine is available on ML160 and ML180 variants and produces 320 hp (239 kW) at 2,500rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque at 1,250 rpm, from the 6-cylinder, 6.7 litre unit. This new engine option ups power and torque by 40 hp and 100 Nm over the standard engine.

As with the other engines across the Euro6 Eurocargo range, the latest addition meets the stringent Euro6 (Step D) measure using IVECO's innovative 'HI-SCR' system, a single after-treatment system featuring passive DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter).

The HI-SCR system is simple, lightweight and efficient, and provides many benefits compared to EGR and SCR equivalents, including reduced fuel consumption and reduced tare weight.

The system also uses fewer components for increased simplicity and does not require driver regeneration, providing reduced vehicle downtime.

The combination of the higher output 'Tector 7' engine and AMT provides an ideal combination for operators wanting to tow a trailer.

The new transmission option, which is available across the range including ML120 models, is the proven ZF 'Eurotronic' 12-Speed automated manual and brings the number of transmission choices available in the range to three. The other two choices are the ZF 9-speed manual and the Allison 5-speed full automatic.

IVECO Australia Product Manager - ANZ, Marco Quaranta, said the new specifications would increase the appeal of the Euro6 Eurocargo models and open up some new applications for the range.

"The availability of a 320 hp / 1,100 Nm engine option, combined with the 12-speed Eurotronic AMT, provides a great package for operators wanting to tow a trailer," Mr Quaranta said.

"The added output, plus broader spread of gears, delivers improved gradeability performance and makes the Eurocargo ideal for operators engaged in a range of metropolitan and intrastate work.

"For general freight and more specialised applications, such as car carrying or construction where operators may need to transport extra vehicles, cargo or small to medium machines, there's now a Eurocargo to suit."

Prior to making the new specification options available in Australia, IVECO conducted local trials over a two-year period during which time four vehicles covered 400,000 plus kilometres over a range of operating conditions.

The latest specification options can be selected at the time of ordering and are available immediately from the IVECO Dealer Network.