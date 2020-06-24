It’s time the government does something about Tanami Road

This is what the Tanami Road looks like. Photo: Tanami Action Group

NORTHERN Territory roads are an absolute mess and it’s time the government does something about it, says Tanami Transport manager Helen-Mae Petrick.

“The Tanami – it’s absolutely woeful, it’s one of the worst roads in Australia at the moment,” she said.

“It’s absolutely shocking. When a truck pulls back up in the yard, we wonder what damage is going to be there.”

Tanami Transport has operated as a livestock cartage business from the same depot in Alice Springs, Northern Territory since the early 1960s.

But Ms Petrick says its time to start avoiding driving on the Tanami (which runs between the Stuart Highway in the Northern Territory and the Great Northern Highway in Western Australia and follows a cattle droving route northwest from central Australia to Halls Creek in the Kimberley) – as well as the Plenty Highway (a nearly 500km mostly unsealed road in the between the Stuart Highway and northwestern Queensland) – because it’s just too hard to justify the cost of continually fixing vehicles.

“We’ve been trying to avoid it, going around quite a considerable distance to do so,” she said.

“It’s considerably more expensive and it adds 700km to the trip.”

Ms Petrick’s comments come after other media reports with operators sharing similar stories – that the roads are in such bad condition, companies are refusing to use them and instead taking long detours that cost thousands of dollars.

She said it wasn’t only the damage to the vehicles that the businesses and others had to take into consideration – it was also about the wellbeing of the livestock and the drivers.

While she said the road had always been in a bad way, it just kept getting worse.

“It's always needed work and the government does run graders over it but once a truck goes over it, it’s terrible,” she said.

“It’s definitely the worst its ever been at the moment.”

Trucks on the Tanami Road. Photos from the Tanami Action Group

When asked what she wanted the government to do about it, Ms Petrick was blunt: “Fix the bloody road”.

“People are just avoiding it and its not fair on the pastoralists because people don’t want to go out and get their cattle because it’s so much damage to repair.”

Ms Petrick said there was also frustration within the livestock transport community because those roads were both taken care of and in good condition on the other side of the state borders.

Northern Territory Road Transport Association executive officer Louise Bilato said “without a doubt” sealing the Tanami Road in its entirety was an imperative but that was, at the very least, a five-year plan.

She said the NTRTA urged the NT Government to separately commit to a program of “rip and recompact” which was more than just a simple grade and ripping up the corrugations.

“Forming up the gravel creates the subgrade and prepares the road for the next stage of construction,” she said.

“It is a very cost effective means of upgrading dirt roads and the most effective way to make the Tanami Road safer in the intervening years. The good news is that moneys can be spent through smaller works packages with local civil contractors who can gear-up quickly to do the rip and recompacting works. The bonus is that drains and detours are then in place so the bitumen construction stage is more straightforward.”

A Northern Territory Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics spokesperson said both the Plenty Highway and the Tanami Road were recently graded through to the borders with works completed on May 5.

Officers will monitor the condition of the roads and will schedule additional repair work when defects reach safety intervention levels.

The spokesperson said the Australian, Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australian governmenthad established rolling programs to seal the length of the Tanami Road and Plenty Highway.

“These rolling programs recognise that to seal these roads all at once is not achievable given the size of the project and funding required,” the spokesperson said.

At present, $200 million has been committed to the Northern Territory section of the Tanami Road with the first section to be sealed to the Yuendumu community access starting later this year.