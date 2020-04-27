Menu
Rod Hannifey is a longtime advocate for the transport industry.
News

It’s not just the truck that brings your online shopping

Kate Dodd
27th Apr 2020 2:13 PM

“ALL we ask is for a little bit of empathy for what we do so you can live the life you lead.”

Those are the words of road transport safety advocate Rod Hannifey, who had a message for both truckies and the members of the public.

“We’re not special and we make mistakes but if you haven’t driven a truck you don’t understand,” he said.

Rod acknowledged the amount of online shopping people were doing while they were stuck at home – but said people need to realise transport was more than just the “little truck that brings the thing to your door”.

“It’s all the other trucks that are still out running up and down the highway,” he said.

“It’s the construction trucks, you might see them in the cities, or the tippers that are carting the grain. We are doing a lot of chemical deliveries for farmers because they’ve been through drought and now, they’re all trying to catch up and get crops in the ground so you have things to eat.

“And also, so we have products to send overseas.

“There are a lot of trucks out there that you won’t see still doing their job away from their families. They are at risk in dealing with these people and all we ask for is a little bit of empathy.”

