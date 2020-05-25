Menu
Raymond Johns found a snake on his truck.
News

‘It turned around and looked at me’

Kate Dodd
25th May 2020 5:01 PM

FINDING a snake on his truck while driving out on the highway sounded so absurd to Raymond Johns’ boss that at first, they thought he’d sent through photos of a damaged truck.

But once they looked a little closer, they found what appeared to be a snake curled around the exhaust of Raymond truck.

Raymond shared his story with Big Rigs after seeing another driver’s experience with a slithery creature last week.

“At least he found his in the daytime!” he said.

Raymond had started his shift early at around 5.30am in the Lift and Shift Shepparton yard at Kialla and had got maybe 10 minutes into his journey to Cosgrove when he saw what he thought was a piece of bark stuck to his windscreen.

When it didn’t move after a while, he realised it was alive.

“It turned and looked at me,” he said.

Raymond contacted the nearest snake catcher and when he couldn’t come to him, Raymond kept going and headed towards him.

He said he wasn’t too scared but the animal but slowed right down when it became apparent the creature had moved.

Raymond eventually met up with the snake catcher and the creature was rescued unharmed.

“It rode on the top of the truck for nearly 30 to 40 kilometres, it was a long way from home,” he said.

While he wasn’t sure exactly what kind of snake it was, Raymond said it was likely a pet python that had escaped from a nearby home.

