It is time for the trucking community to make a stand

HI, I GET Big Rigs each fortnight and have read with interest the plight of transport workers not being able to access parking areas due to the disrespectful caravan/camper drivers.

A simple thing the larger service stations could do is to paint a truck symbol on the ground of the parking bays that are designated for the truck drivers (similar to disabled parking).

I see many signs at the entrance saying long/oversize vehicle parking, caravaners seem to feel they fit that bill.

Now I own a caravan park in a very small rural town and have also been a truck driver in a previous life and I really feel for the truck drivers.

There is a law that still exists that dates back quite a way that states a caravan/camper is not to stop to camp overnight within the old 10 miles of a designated caravan park.

When i have spoken to our local council they agree the law exists but do not have the resources to police it after hours and the police certainly don't have time to deal with this "trivial matter".

Most of the issues with caravan parking would, I think, fall within the 10 mile rule, so they should in fact be given a fine and moved on, this will eventually force them to rethink their habits as the word got around and thus in turn help struggling caravan parks alive.

Caravanners are the most disrespectful "group/association" with such large numbers that seem to lead the "entitled generation" movement.

Small caravan parks are closing daily with country Australia due to the perceived entitlement of caravaners.

We see them all the time, the ones who have obviously "free camped" for days then come to a caravan park and whinge about paying less than $30 a night to dump their three to seven days of black waste, plug in their caravan to recharge their batteries and run another power lead to a fridge sitting in their 4WD, filling their caravan and containers with water (and we all know how small communities are struggling supplying their own water, let alone giving it to these freeloaders), running their A/C even when not inside their vans (but complain when a truck driver runs his/hers at a designated truck parking area), have their half hour showers (because we can).

They then have social media apps where they can give negative comments on caravan parks with the park owners having a right to reply.

As much as I believe two wrongs do not make a right I feel it is time for the trucking community to make a stand against the caravanning community by showing how their actions are impacting their livelihood and safety.

I'm not saying confrontation but subtle things like not stopping and assisting broken down caravaners/campers - When they are parked in designated truck bays with disregard park across them to show how their disregard has made them take up the room available (most couldn't reverse out) so would have to wait for the drivers rest to be completed - but more importantly is education.

If Big Rigs and other trucking media could make up a draft of acceptable/not acceptable behaviour and put it in print that can be photo copied then if a driver came across such an issue could put a copy on the offending vehicle so they can read the rule and how their non compliance affects the trucking industry.

I wish all the drivers that keep this country ticking over the best and hope, one day, they will be shown the respect by the caravan/camping community that they deserve.

Craig