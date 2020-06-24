‘It just kills the trucks’

What it’s like to drive on the Great Central Road.

“THE Great Central Rd is a truck killer.”

Those are the words of Western Australian truck driver Paul Haworth, who drives along that road most days carting hydrochloric acid and other freight to Gruyere Gold Mine in the Goldfields-Esperance region for B & J Catalano.

The Great Central Rd is the Western Australian part of the Outback Way route in central Australia (which is also known as Australia’s Longest Shortcut).

Many drivers and operators, including Paul, have spoken about the damage it causes to machinery.

“Once we leave Laverton and hit gravel, it’s 200km to the mine site gate. You’re looking at a five-hour drive in and a five-hour drive out,” Paul said.

He said in order to navigate safely through the corrugations of the road, he can’t drive any faster than 45 to 50km/h.

“It just kills the truck. We put the tyres down 50 pounds to be able to drive safely.”

The news that the Federal Government will help the Western Australian Government fund sealing works was music to his ears.

Paul, who has been a truckie for more than 15 years but previously worked as a chef and tour guide, said if it actually happened, it would be world changing for the transport industry.

A $20 million contract has been awarded to the Wongutha Way Alliance, a joint venture between CareyMC Pty Ltd and Central Earthmoving Company Pty Ltd.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said providing interstate connectivity for the freight industry, tourists and communities would help support the economy far into the future.

He said the upgrade would create Australia’s third Transcontinental Highway, providing a sealed route starting in Laverton, Western Australia, through Alice Springs in the Northern Territory and to Winton in Queensland.

While the Great Central Road is located in WA, the Outback Way runs straight through Alice Springs.

Northern Territory Transport Hall of Fame general manager Lester Hamilton said it would be a huge advantage to have the road sealed.

“A lot of our paying customers are people travelling around Australia. The easier the access, the more people and the more often they’ll come,” he said.

The Outback Highway Development Council general manager Helen Lewis said regional development was “critically important” and would be a big help for freight being moved along it.

“For freight, the Outback Way saves drivers about 10 to 12 hours so this is going to make a big difference,” she said.

Ms Lewis said sealing of the road would also provide new opportunities to create new economies in a post COVID-19 world.

The Outback Highway Development Council was formed in 1998 and the Winton, Boulia, Alice Springs, Ngaanyatjarraku and Laverton local councils had continuously lobbied for upgrades.

Western Roads Federation chief executive Cam Dumesny said while it was great the Great Central Rd was finally getting funding, the Outback Way roadworks couldn’t just end there.

He said the government needed to roll out the model for that road along the rest of the route.

“Let’s take the model they have created with the indigenous community and give them a pipeline of work,” he said.

“Once they’ve done this 40km, have them do the next 40 and the next 40 until it’s done.”

The Great Central Rd project is a jointly funded project with the Australian Government committing $37.2 million and the West Australian Government committing $9.3 million.