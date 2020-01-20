Menu
Subscribe
Login
truck generic on road close up
truck generic on road close up
News

Is this the right way to fix fatigue?

Staff writers
20th Jan 2020 11:30 AM

A RECENT study claimed that operators said AFM made them “safer and more productive” but drivers have hit out at the National Heavy Vehicle Regulators findings.

Kevin Start said maybe one day the laws would reflect the reality of “drivers managing their own fatigue as they have been for years”, instead of being fined for not following a one size fits all rule regimen created by somebody that has no no idea or experience within the industry. “A bit like me the truckie trying to advise a brain surgeon,” he said.

Allen Thompson said he pulled his truck out of the eastern states.

“(I’m) so much more productive in Western Australia when I can drive and rest when it suits me, not when a book tells me that I can’t drive due to the hard and fast rules.”

Andy Walker, who has been on AFM for 10 years, said he believed it should be the industry standard.

“It just means you can have more flexibility to manage your fatigue,” he said.

national heavy vehicle regulator road safety awareness transport trucks
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        $1m of cannabis seized from truckie heading to Bryon Bay

        $1m of cannabis seized from truckie heading to Bryon Bay

        News A MAN will appear in court today after police seized cannabis with an estimated potential street value of $1 million when a truck was stopped near Byron Bay.

        Conference to discuss important freight issues

        Conference to discuss important freight issues

        News It is a must-attend event for operators

        Celebrate excellence and nominate someone great

        Celebrate excellence and nominate someone great

        News 2020 National Trucking Industry Awards launched

        Gateway Mwy lane closed after serious truck crash

        Gateway Mwy lane closed after serious truck crash

        News Queensland Police are advising of heavy delays.