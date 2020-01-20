Is this the right way to fix fatigue?

A RECENT study claimed that operators said AFM made them “safer and more productive” but drivers have hit out at the National Heavy Vehicle Regulators findings.

Kevin Start said maybe one day the laws would reflect the reality of “drivers managing their own fatigue as they have been for years”, instead of being fined for not following a one size fits all rule regimen created by somebody that has no no idea or experience within the industry. “A bit like me the truckie trying to advise a brain surgeon,” he said.

Allen Thompson said he pulled his truck out of the eastern states.

“(I’m) so much more productive in Western Australia when I can drive and rest when it suits me, not when a book tells me that I can’t drive due to the hard and fast rules.”

Andy Walker, who has been on AFM for 10 years, said he believed it should be the industry standard.

“It just means you can have more flexibility to manage your fatigue,” he said.